Wedding Registry & Wedding Gifts
Choosing gifts from the wedding registry is a great way to help the new couple get started. Learn all about the perfect wedding gifts in these articles.
Every bride ends up with something she didn't register for. Maybe it's a bright red chip and dip set -- or sheets that fit a twin bed. Some brides luck out with extravagant-beyond-their-wildest-dreams gifts. Others get self-help books. You won't believe these presents!
Sometimes, with registry gun in hand, a bride becomes drunk with power, and shoots a margarita machine and a set of shrimp forks. What other gifts will she regret tagging with that gun?
By Debra Ronca
Registering for wedding gifts can be a time-consuming and tedious process. Wouldn't you rather do it in your comfiest pair of pajamas? Many modern brides opt to create their registries online, and a Web wish list might be just the thing for you.
Engagements, showers and weddings are joyous occasions -- but that joy can cost you big time if you aren't careful. Do guests have to give all of these gifts? Technically, yes, but you don't have to rush.
Your maid of honor does everything from helping address invitations to holding your bouquet while you exchange rings and vows. She's also spending some serious money to serve as your honor attendant, so acknowledge her accordingly.
By Bambi Turner