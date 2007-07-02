How to Draw Animals

" " Learn how to draw this dog.

Man's best friend is often the subject of artwork. Learn how you can turn basic shapes into your favorite canine character.

In this section, we’ll show you how to draw the above dog. Either draw it freehand while looking at your computer monitor or print out this page to get a closer look at each step.

Follow the red lines in each illustration to learn exactly what to draw in that step. The lines drawn in previous steps are shown in gray. We’ll show you an illustration of each step and then give you a description of how to draw it.

Step 1: Draw a kidney-bean shape for the body. Add ovals for the head and snout.

Step 2: On the dog's near side, draw the shapes for one front leg and one back leg, and add ovals for the paws.

Step 3: Draw curved shapes for the ears. Connect the head to the body with curved lines, and add more curved lines for the tail. Draw the shapes for the two legs on the other side, and add ovals for the paws.

Step 4: Draw ovals for the eyes, pupils, and nose. Add spots on the dog's body. Put in more curved lines for details of the mouth, the toes, and the hair on the dog's head.

Step 5: Trace the pencil lines you want to keep with a felt-tip pen, and erase any extra lines.

If you're happy with your finished drawing, the next step is to color it. If you're not happy with your drawing, practice drawing it again until you perfect it.

Want to draw a larger, more majestic animal? The next section has instructions for drawing an elephant.

