How to Draw Animals

" " Learn how to draw this rabbit.

Rabbits have been portrayed as cheerful yet mischievous animals, known for bringing Easter goodies and raiding gardens for carrots.

In this section, we’ll show you how to draw the above rabbit. Either draw it freehand while looking at your computer monitor or print out this page to get a closer look at each step.

Follow the red lines in each illustration to learn exactly what to draw in that step. The lines drawn in previous steps are shown in gray. We’ll show you an illustration of each step and then give you a description of how to draw it.

Step 1: Draw a kidney-bean shape for the body, and add the head shape. Sketch in two ear shapes, one like a skinny football and the other like a boomerang.

Step 2: Draw the inner ear shapes, remembering that one ear is bent down. Add shapes for two arms and a small cloud shape for the tail.

Step 3: Draw ovals for the eyes, a triangle for the nose, and a shape for the teeth. Put in shapes for the legs and feet.

Step 4: Draw ovals inside the eyes for the pupils. Add curved lines for details on the eyebrows, ears, mouth, and teeth. Sketch a tuft of hair on the head. Finish with more details on the arms and legs.

Step 5: Trace lines you want to keep with a felt-tip pen, and erase any extra lines.

That's it! Your rabbit drawing is complete. With practice, you'll master this drawing and other animal drawings.

Sharpen your pencil for the next project. We'll teach you how to draw an alligator, step by step.

