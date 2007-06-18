Learning how to draw can be fun! Believe it or not, it’s actually a lot easier than you might expect. One of the secrets of drawing is that any object can be broken down into its smaller parts. Follow the step-by-step instructions in this article, and soon you’ll know how to draw construction vehicles in all shapes and sizes.
To begin drawing construction vehicles, you’ll need a pencil, pencil sharpener, an eraser, a felt-tip pen, and paper. On each page in this article, the first drawing will be of the construction vehicle you will be working on. Examine the lines and shapes of the vehicle carefully before proceeding to the first step.
The instructions in the following pages will always start with larger basic shapes, such as ovals, rectangles, and triangles. Draw the full shape, even if some of it will not be seen in the final drawing. The red lines in each illustration show exactly what to draw in that step, while the lines drawn in previous steps are shown in gray.
After all the steps are complete, use a felt-tip pen to go over the pencil lines. Ink only the lines you want to keep in the drawing. Let the ink dry, then erase the extra pencil lines. Congratulations! You know how to draw a construction vehicle.
The last step in drawing construction vehicles is adding color.
Use the first illustration in each section as your guide. Feel free to use crayons, colored pencils or markers. If you’re feeling ambitious, you can even try watercolors or chalk. Start by adding the main color, gently adding darker colors to areas that would be in shadows or less light (generally toward the bottom or underneath the shapes). This is called shading.
After shading is complete, add lighter colors where more light would be (usually on the top areas of the shapes, where sunlight would naturally hit them). This is called highlighting. Shading and highlighting help the drawing look more realistic.
Once you fill in all the colors and are pleased with your construction vehicle drawing, you’re finished. Way to go!
In this article you’ll learn how to draw everything from cement trucks and cranes to earth drills and excavators. Here is a preview:
To begin your artistic endeavors, continue to the next page to learn how to draw cement trucks.
