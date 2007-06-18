How to Draw Construction Vehicles

Learn how to draw bulldozers and other construction vehicles in this article.

­Learning how to draw can be fun! Believe it or not, it’s actually a lot easier than you might expect. One of the secrets of drawing is that any object can be broken down into its smaller parts. Follow the step-by-step instructions in this article, and soon you’ll know how to draw construction vehicles in all shapes and sizes.

To begin drawing construction vehicles, you’ll need a pencil, pencil sharpener, an eraser, a felt-tip pen, and paper. On each page in this article, the first drawing will be of the construction vehicle you will be working on. Examine the lines and shapes of the vehicle carefully before proceeding to the first step.

The instructions in the following pages will always start with larger basic shapes, such as ovals, rectangles, and triangles. Draw the full shape, even if some of it will not be seen in the final drawing. The red lines in each illustration show exactly what to draw in that step, while the lines drawn in previous steps are shown in gray.

After all the steps are complete, use a felt-tip pen to go over the pencil lines. Ink only the lines you want to keep in the drawing. Let the ink dry, then erase the extra pencil lines. Congratulations! You know how to draw a construction vehicle.

The last step in drawing construction vehicles is adding color.

Use the first illustration in each section as your guide. Feel free to use crayons, colored pencils or markers. If you’re feeling ambitious, you can even try watercolors or chalk. Start by adding the main color, gently adding darker colors to areas that would be in shadows or less light (generally toward the bottom or underneath the shapes). This is called shading.

After shading is complete, add lighter colors where more light would be (usually on the top areas of the shapes, where sunlight would naturally hit them). This is called highlighting. Shading and highlighting help the drawing look more realistic.

Once you fill in all the colors and are pleased with your construction vehicle drawing, you’re finished. Way to go!

In this article you’ll learn how to draw everything from cement trucks and cranes to earth drills and excavators. Here is a preview:

To begin your artistic endeavors, continue to the next page to learn how to draw cement trucks.

Contents
  1. How to Draw Cement Trucks
  2. How to Draw Rollers
  3. How to Draw Excavators
  4. How to Draw Bulldozers
  5. How to Draw Cranes
  6. How to Draw Front Loaders
  7. How to Draw Grapple Skidders
  8. How to Draw Backhoes
  9. How to Draw Dump Trucks
  10. How to Draw Earth Drills

How to Draw Cement Trucks

Learn how to draw this cement truck.

For big jobs that need lots of cement, this truck carries it right where it is needed. Once you learn how to draw this cement truck, you can drive it all over your imagination.

In this section, we'll show you how to draw the above cement truck. Either draw it freehand while looking at your computer monitor or print out this page to get a closer look at each step.

Follow the red lines in each illustration to learn exactly what to draw in that step. The lines drawn in previous steps are shown in gray. Here, we'll show you an illustration of each step and then give you a description of how to draw it.

Step 1: For the cement truck, start by drawing the shapes that make up the front fender, hood, and grille.

Step 2: Draw a square with rounded corners behind the shape you just drew. This is the cab. Just below the grille, draw a slightly curved rectangle to make the front bumper.

Step 3: Put windows in the cab. The front windshield is a curved rectangle, and the side window is a rounded, squarish shape. Draw one of the front wheels facing you, as shown; draw a half-circle on the other side of the truck for the other front wheel.

Step 4: Draw a square shape below the cab; add a small rectangle at the top of this square. Draw a rounded shape with a circle at the front end for the gas tank. Draw the rear fender, outlining it to add depth.

Step 5: Draw the rear tires (there are three rear tires visible from this angle). Draw the arm that holds the cement barrel in place. This piece starts behind the gas tank and goes up to behind the cab -- it is slightly bent where it touches the cab. Add a very small straight line right behind the door.

Step 6: Draw the cement barrel, which looks a bit like the body of a bee. It is made up of three overlapping circles with a rounded triangle at the end.

Step 7: Add details such as two U-shape hooks on the front bumper, oval wheel hubs, and part of a rectangle behind the rear wheels for a mud flap. To finish the cement barrel, draw two semicircles, one in front of the other, at the front of the cement barrel. Draw the ladder and platform at the back of the cement barrel. Study the picture, and use a ruler to make straight lines.

Step 8: Finish the details of the cab. Draw rectangular side mirrors, with two narrow rectangles attaching each mirror to the side of the cab. Draw four wedge-shape lights above the windshield, and sketch a candy-cane shape for the exhaust pipe coming out between two of the lights. Inside the cab, draw two semicircles, one just inside the other, for the top of the steering wheel. Draw the side and back windows, adding the line of the cement barrel.

Step 9: Draw and outline two squares for the headlights. Draw a large rectangle with five long rectangles inside it -- all have rounded corners -- on the grille. Add the small horizontal line behind the front tire.

Step 10: Use a felt-tip pen to trace over the lines you want to keep, and erase the extra pencil lines.

That's it! Even if you don't get it right the first time, keep practicing until you're satisfied with your drawing. Learn how to draw a roller, a great complement to the cement truck, in the next section.

How to Draw Rollers

Learn how to draw this roller.
Learn how to draw this roller.

It's hard to believe the first rollers ever created were horse-drawn. Today's high-tech, heavy-duty rollers flatten out rough roads when they are being paved. After all, no one wants a bumpy road!

In this section, we'll show you how to draw the above roller. You can draw this construction vehicle freehand while looking at your computer monitor or print out this page to get a closer look at each step.

Follow the red lines in each illustration to learn exactly what to draw in that step. The lines drawn in previous steps are shown in gray. Here, we'll show you an illustration of each step and then give you a description of how to draw it.

Step 1: Start by drawing the two pieces that make up the body of the roller. Study the grid, and look at the different shapes. Then draw what you see.

Step 2: To create the rollers, draw two large ovals. Draw a slightly smaller oval inside each one to create a ring. Add a rectangular shape with a rounded end to the front roller so it becomes a cylinder shape. Draw the rear roller as shown.

Step 3: To make axle brackets, draw a sideways diamond above each roller, with rounded rectangles coming out from the bottom. When drawing this part of the roller, make sure the bottom ends are rounded.

Step 4: Draw ovals inside the rollers to add depth and create the axles. Add circles on the axle brackets to connect the rollers to the brackets. Draw four small ovals at the top of each axle bracket. Draw the small lines that make the axle brackets on the other side of the body, along with the small line from the bottom of the body to the front roller.

Step 5: Add handles and railings for the roller operator. Draw square shapes for the side panels. Draw a circle at the corners of each front side panel.

Draw a rectangle inside a rectangle on the front roller; this is the scraper bar. Attach the scraper bar to the body with four lines on either side of the bar.

Step 6: Draw the muffler -- it is a cylinder with an L-shape pipe running through it. Draw a circle at the top of the pipe.

Step 7: Draw the seat, being sure to add all the lines and shapes that make it look real. Draw an oval for the steering wheel, adding all the other lines that add depth. Add a safety light on the body in front of the steering wheel. Draw two round headlights on the front of the body of the roller; add outlines for depth.

Step 8: Use a ruler to draw the diagonal lines in the rectangle behind the headlights. You're almost finished drawing your roller.

Step 9: Use a felt-tip pen to trace over the lines you want to keep, and erase the extra pencil lines. Congratulations! Now that you're a pro, you can teach others how to draw rollers.

While your new roller is busy flattening out man-made materials like asphalt and concrete, the super-powerful excavator gets ready to scoop up tons of materials created by nature.

In the next section, learn how to draw the peculiar looking, but powerful, excavator.

How to Draw Excavators

Though it may look like a creature from outer space, this versatile construction vehicle is useful for everything from demolition and digging up dirt to open-pit mining and placing pipes.

In this section, we'll show you how to draw the above excavator. You can draw this construction vehicle freehand while looking at your computer monitor or print out this page to get a closer look at each step.

Follow the red lines in each illustration to learn exactly what to draw in that step. The lines drawn in previous steps are shown in gray. Here, we'll show you an illustration of each step and then give you a description of how to draw it.

Step 1: Draw the shapes that make up the excavator's cab and platform.

Step 2: Add windows on the cab. There are two in front of the cab and four on the side. Add a roof by drawing two rounded rectangular shapes side by side.

Step 3: Draw two circles on the front of the roof and a safety light on top. Draw a muffler, which is oblong with a curved pipe running through it. Draw a circle at the end of the pipe.

Step 4: To draw the track, start with a rounded triangle. Draw another triangle just inside the first one. Inside the triangle, draw a rectangle and add part of a circle at each end. Draw three more circles above the rectangle, adding lines for depth.

Step 5: Draw the track on the far side, where only some of the parts can be seen. Finish the tracks by using a ruler to draw evenly spaced lines around the outside of each one for tread.

Step 6: To draw the arm of the boom, draw a long rectangle with a slight boomerang bend. Just above the bend, draw a rounded triangle. At the top of the boom, draw a long oval shape. Outline all parts of the boom arm to add depth.

Step 7: Draw the shape that makes up the bottom of the boom -- a long, skinny oval with a bump on one side. Outline it to add depth.

Step 8: To draw the bucket, draw a crescent shape and connect the tips with an almost-straight line. On top of the bucket, draw two rounded triangles; outline them to add depth. Add lines to create the triangle behind the bottom of the boom.

Step 9: Add circles for the pivot joints, which allow the boom and bucket to move up and down. Outline each circle for depth. Draw the two hydraulic cylinders using long rectangles and cylinders.

Step 10: Draw the two hydraulic cylinders that attach the boom to the body of the cab. Draw the line behind the cylinders to complete the platform.

Step 11: Use a felt-tip pen to trace over the lines you want to keep, and erase the extra pencil lines.

All done, but there's just one problem. Once the excavator scoops all of the materials up and out, what on earth will they use to move it all? You guessed it -- a bulldozer!

In the next section, learn how to draw the massive bulldozer.

How to Draw Bulldozers

The bulldozer moves earth around, making it a handy vehicle on any construction site. Bulldozers are so strong, they are often used to move other earthmoving construction vehicles around.

In this section, we'll show you how to draw the above bulldozer. You can draw this construction vehicle freehand while looking at your computer monitor or print out this page to get a closer look at each step.

Follow the red lines in each illustration to learn exactly what to draw in that step. The lines drawn in previous steps are shown in gray. Here, we'll show you an illustration of each step and then give you a description of how to draw it.

Step 1: To make the wheels that run the track, draw five small circles on the bottom; add outlines to provide depth. On each side of the five circles, draw a ring.

Attach a curved rectangle to the side of the furthest ring to add depth. Above the circles, draw two more rings; add curved rectangles to these as well.

Step 2: Draw a curved rectangular shape over the bottom wheels; notice how the shape dips down at both ends. Draw a similar, smaller shape inside the first. Add outlines to provide depth.

Step 3: Draw a line around all the circles; make another line just outside the first. Draw the outside line to make the side edge and face of the track. Also notice the small lines you need to make on the inside of the track.

Step 4: To make the blade, draw a curved rectangular shape; add a tab to the top middle of the rectangle. Draw the sides of the blade and the details as shown.

Step 5: Draw the rounded triangle and rectangle that make up the lift arm that connects the blade to the bulldozer; add outlines for depth. Draw the fender -- follow the example shown.

Step 6: For the hood, make a rounded square shape with a tab at the fender. Draw outlines where shown. On the front of the hood, draw the grille, which is a rectangle with the top edges rounded.

Step 7: To make the cab, draw four thin, slightly curved bars. Outline each for depth. Draw the roof as shown.

Step 8: Draw the driver's seat in the cab, and add two headlights and a safety light on top of the roof. On the hood, draw a curved exhaust pipe. Add a circle to the end of the pipe.

Step 9: Draw three rectangular vents in the hood. Each vent is a little larger than the one above it.

Draw a hydraulic cylinder extending from the triangular part of the lift arm to below the fender. Look carefully, and draw the other lines that finish the body of the dozer.

Step 10: To make cleats on the tread faces, use a ruler to draw the small evenly spaced rectangles across the track. On the back and underside of the tread, draw small triangular bumps.

Step 11: Use a felt-tip pen to trace over the lines you want to keep, and erase the extra pencil lines.

You did it! So let's move on to a construction vehicle that does a lot more than push materials around. It lowers, lifts, and moves heavy materials high into the sky, and in any direction they need to go.

Continue to the next page to learn how to draw the giant, yet graceful, crane.

How to Draw Cranes

This handy vehicle, which needs supports to keep it from tipping over, can reach really high to help move things from place to place. Unlike other construction vehicles, a crane can swing up and down, and from side to side.

In this section, we'll show you how to draw the above crane. You can draw this construction vehicle freehand while looking at your computer monitor or print out this page to get a closer look at each step.

Follow the red lines in each illustration to learn exactly what to draw in that step. The lines drawn in previous steps are shown in gray. Here, we'll show you an illustration of each step and then give you a description of how to draw it.

Step 1: Draw the side of the crane. It is a long shape with rounded cutouts where the wheels will go and a peak near the front for the cab.

Step 2: Draw four ovals inside the cutouts for the wheels. Within each oval draw two more ovals, one inside the other, so they look like rings.

Step 3: Make the tires look real by adding width to the outside. Finish the wheels by drawing the hubs. Also draw the line in each tire that adds depth to the inside of the wheel.

Draw a short horizontal line on the side of the crane body behind each second tire.

Step 4: To build the body of the crane, draw the lines shown. Be sure to make the lines curved or straight where shown.

Step 5: Draw a rectangular shape for the front windshield and two odd shapes for the side windows. Then draw and outline two squares for headlights on the front of the cab. The front bumper is a long, curved rectangle.

Use a ruler to draw evenly spaced diagonal lines on the bumper. Near the back of the truck draw a triangle with a rounded top. Draw a matching line to add depth.

Step 6: Draw the crane arm, which is called the boom. It is made up of three rectangular shapes. Each rectangle is a little shorter and smaller than the previous one. Use your ruler to get the lines straight.

Round the end of the top rectangle. Draw the lines that add depth.

Step 7: Draw four lines from the tip of the rounded end of the boom. Draw an upside-down triangle at the bottom of the lines. Add the line to the side of the triangle for depth. Draw the hook below the triangle.

Step 8: To finish the boom, draw the two hydraulic cylinders that raise and lower it. Draw the circle that connects the front cylinder to the boom, adding the circular line to provide depth.

Draw a taillight extending from the triangular shape. Draw a back triangular arm support. Add the safety light on the cab's roof.

Step 9: Draw the special supports a crane needs to keep it from falling over when it lifts heavy objects. The supports are rectangular shapes, with pyramid shapes at the ends, near the ground.

Step 10: Use a felt-tip pen to trace over the lines you want to keep, and erase the extra pencil lines.

That's it, you're done! Ready for another? The next construction vehicle may be much shorter than a crane, but it is wide and able to lift heavy loads and deposit them into other heavy-duty construction vehicles.

Continue to the next page to learn how to draw the bulky, yet precise, front loader.

How to Draw Front Loaders

A front loader can scoop up dirt and other things that need to be moved and taken out of the way. These construction vehicles are famous for their ability to lift materials into other handy construction vehicles. They are even used to shovel snow.

In this section, we'll show you how to draw the above front loader. You can draw this construction vehicle freehand while looking at your computer monitor or print out this page to get a closer look at each step.

Follow the red lines in each illustration to learn exactly what to draw in that step. The lines drawn in previous steps are shown in gray. Here, we'll show you an illustration of each step and then give you a description of how to draw it.

Step 1: To make the bucket, draw a rectangle. Draw another one outlining the first. At each end of the rectangle, draw a half-oval (the one on the left butts out; the one on the right butts in).

On the left edge of the bucket, add a line for depth. To make the arm, make a curved H shape with a bar across the top. Draw thick outlines for depth.

Step 2: Draw the two front wheels. The near side wheel includes the tire and hub, while all that is seen of the far wheel is a curved line.

Step 3: Draw the ladder and step used to get into the cab of this construction vehicle. The ladder is made up of square and rectangular shapes. Use a ruler to make all the lines straight.

Step 4: To make the cab, draw a rectangle for the side of the cab and a partial rectangle for the front. In the front, add lines that create a three-dimensional look. Add the roof as shown.

Step 5: Draw the back wheel, which looks like the front wheel. (Note: There's a tiny line visible through the ladder. Don't forget to draw it.)

Step 6: Construction vehicles need large tires with deep grooves so they can drive through mud and dirt. Add tread to the tires as shown, with evenly spaced lines that come together at a rounded end on the outside of the tire. (Be sure to add the tread that's visible through the ladder.)

Step 7: Draw five windows in the cab. Notice how each window has a different shape. Draw a rounded corner behind the cab for the hood. On top of the hood draw the muffler, which is a rectangle with a pipe running through it. Add a circle at the end of the pipe.

Step 8: Draw the back of the taillight on the hood. On the roof, draw a safety light and two headlights. Add outlines to the headlights for depth. Draw a circle on the arm; add an outline for depth.

Step 9: Use a felt-tip pen to trace over the lines you want to keep, and erase the extra pencil lines.

Now that you know how to draw front loaders, let's try drawing a more specialized construction vehicle -- the grapple skidder. Although this construction vehicle has a funny name, it's a serious piece of equipment for lumberjacks that need help moving heavy trees.

Continue to the next page to learn how to draw the highly maneuverable, and grabby, grapple skidders.

How to Draw Grapple Skidders

A grapple skidder is used by lumberjacks to move big tree trunks around. These unique looking contraptions can lift a tree by its trunk and carry it inches from the ground to wherever the lumberjack wants it to go.

In this section, we'll show you how to draw the above grapple skidder. You can draw this construction vehicle freehand while looking at your computer monitor or print out this page to get a closer look at each step.

Follow the red lines in each illustration to learn exactly what to draw in that step. The lines drawn in previous steps are shown in gray. Here, we'll show you an illustration of each step and then give you a description of how to draw it.

Step 1: Draw two large circles for the side wheels. Inside each circle draw three ovals. The first oval shares the left side of the outer circle. Draw the two innermost ovals very close together in the middle of each larger oval.

Step 2: Draw the shapes that make up the cab and the hood of the machine. Look closely at the grid, and draw what you see.

Step 3: To make the blade, draw a curved rectangle. Draw lines to square off the left edge of the blade. Connect the blade to the machine by making two straight lines back to the front tire. Draw three rounded triangles; add outlines to create depth.

Step 4: Draw and outline the three pieces that make up the grapple skidder's boom. Be sure to add rounded ends and include the bumps shown. Also draw the platform below the cab.

Step 5: To draw the grapple, make a boomerang shape that points up; outline the shape to create depth. Draw two short lines to connect the boom to this piece.

Draw and outline the pincers that extend from the bottom of this piece. Draw the two hydraulic cylinders that move the boom up and down.

Step 6: Finish the wheels by drawing hubs. Draw circles for the pivot points that lift the boom and blade, and outline each circle to add depth. Draw the hydraulic cylinder connected to the blade.

Step 7: To make the grille, draw a rectangle with rounded corners at the front of the hood. Use a ruler to draw eight horizontal lines inside the grille.

Draw a triangle with rounded corners on the side of the hood. Add two curved bars that run from the top of the hood to the cab.

Step 8: Add four round lights to the top of the cab. Draw the exhaust pipe on top of the hood. Draw mesh in the front and back window areas, using a ruler to draw the lines. Add an L-shape line to show the window on the far side of the cab.

Step 9: Use a ruler to help you draw tread on the tires. The tread is made up of evenly spaced lines. These lines come together at a rounded end on the outside of the tires.

Step 10: Draw the two wheels on the far side of the grapple skidder, including the tread. Add the line for the axle between the back tires.

Step 11: Use a felt-tip pen to trace over the lines you want to keep, and erase the extra pencil lines.

Your grapple skidder drawing is complete. Now it's time to draw another handy piece of construction equipment -- the backhoe. Wherever there's digging to be done, you're bound to find a backhoe.

Continue to the next page to learn how to draw a backhoe.

How to Draw Backhoes

The backhoe is a versatile machine -- it can dig and scoop with its buckets on the front and back. The large bucket on this construction vehicle is attached to the end of an arm. Some say the arm looks like a giant human arm.

In this section, we'll show you how to draw the above backhoe. You can draw this construction vehicle freehand while looking at your computer monitor or print out this page to get a closer look at each step.

Follow the red lines in each illustration to learn exactly what to draw in that step. The lines drawn in previous steps are shown in gray. Here, we'll show you an illustration of each step and then give you a description of how to draw it.

Step 1: Begin by drawing the wheels, which are made up of many circles.

Step 2: To add tread to the tires, draw a starburst shape around each of the outside circles. This is fun to do!

Step 3: Draw the shape that makes up the body of the backhoe. Draw two rectangles inside the front of this shape. Be sure to round the one corner as shown.

Step 4: Draw the cab; notice how the top is narrower than the bottom. Draw the windows in the cab. Draw the roof. On the side, draw a boomerang shape from the back wheel to past the front wheel.

Step 5: Draw the safety light on the cab roof, and draw the back of the headlight at the front of the hood. On the hood, draw the muffler, which is a rectangle with a pipe running through it.

For the front bucket, draw a half-circle, adding a point that juts out at the bottom. Outline the bucket to add depth. At the rear, draw a small bump behind the tire.

Step 6: Draw all the details on the far side of the backhoe that are visible from this side, including the other headlight, the windows on the other side of the cab, and the edge of the front tire on the far side.

Step 7: Draw the arm for the backhoe scoop. It is made up of two curved rectangular shapes with rounded ends. Outline each rectangle for depth.

Draw the rounded triangular shape near the top of the lower arm.

Step 8: Draw the steering wheel and driver's seat inside the cab. Add detail lines for depth.

Step 9: Draw the backhoe scoop. Look at the example to see how it attaches to the boom.

Step 10: Add circles for the pivot points that move the arms up and down. Outline the circles where indicated to add depth. To finish your backhoe, draw two hydraulic cylinders.

Step 11: Use a felt-tip pen to trace over the lines you want to keep, and erase the extra pencil lines.

Drawing the backhoe was great fun, huh? Even more fun is drawing every kid's favorite construction vehicle -- the popular dump truck. Continue to the next page to learn how to draw dump trucks.

How to Draw Dump Trucks

Learn how to draw this dump truck.
Learn how to draw this dump truck.

A dump truck is very useful. This construction vehicle is used to carry many different things at a construction site and it comes in all shapes and sizes. There is no job too big or small for everyone's favorite construction vehicle -- the dump truck.

In this section, we'll show you how to draw the above dump truck. You can draw this construction vehicle freehand while looking at your computer monitor or print out this page to get a closer look at each step.

Follow the red lines in each illustration to learn exactly what to draw in that step. The lines drawn in previous steps are shown in gray. Here, we'll show you an illustration of each step and then give you a description of how to draw it.

Step 1: Begin at the front of the truck by drawing the shapes that will become the front fenders and hood.

Step 2: To make the grille, draw a square with rounded corners at the front of the hood. Draw a rectangular shape for the front bumper, slightly curving the two horizontal lines and corners.

The ends of the bumper should be a little bit narrower than the middle so it looks curved.

Step 3: Draw the cab, which is squarish with rounded corners. Add a large rectangular shape for the front windshield and a vertical rectangle with rounded corners for the side window.

Step 4: A ruler will be helpful for this step since there are many long, straight lines. Draw a sideways L shape as the top of the long bed.

Above the cab, draw a rectangle that is about the same width as the cab. Draw lines to connect the L and the rectangle.

Step 5: Draw a rectangular shape from the cab to the back end of the L. This is the side of the truck. Inside this rectangle, draw slightly curved rectangles with triangles inside them to give the side of the dump truck a pattern.

Look carefully at each shape, and draw what you see.

Step 6: Draw two rectangular side mirrors, with two narrow rectangles for each to attach the mirrors to the cab. Draw a long, slightly curved rectangle for the muffler; add a pipe that attaches the muffler to under the cab, and draw an exhaust pipe at the top of the muffler.

Step 7: Draw three large ovals for the tires. Inside each oval, draw two smaller ovals, one inside the other. Draw a rectangular step under the door, and add a short line that connects the step to the cab.

Step 8: Draw a hub inside each tire. Draw the gas tank, which is a rounded shape with a circle at one end.

Step 9: Make the tires look real by adding lines to create depth. Then add the second set of rear tires. Draw the front side tire under the bumper on the right.

Step 10: Draw and outline a square on each front fender for headlights. Draw two more squares for the lights in the bumper. Draw a square with a rounded corner behind the rear tires for the mud flap.

Use your ruler to draw straight lines inside the grille. Draw lots of tiny circles all around the muffler, and draw four cab lights on the top of the cab.

Step 11: Use a felt-tip pen to trace over the lines you want to keep, and erase the extra pencil lines.

Drawing the dump truck was easy, right? While your dump truck is busy helping out with moving things around the construction site, let's travel deep inside the earth to see what the supersonic earth drills are up to.

Continue to the next page to learn how to draw earth drills.

How to Draw Earth Drills

The earth drill is a huge machine. It has a drill bit that spins in the ground to make deep holes in the earth.

In this section, we'll show you how to draw the above earth drill. You can draw this construction vehicle freehand while looking at your computer monitor or print out this page to get a closer look at each step.

Follow the red lines in each illustration to learn exactly what to draw in that step. The lines drawn in previous steps are shown in gray. Here, we'll show you an illustration of each step and then give you a description of how to draw it.

Step 1: Draw the shapes that make up the cab, frame, and rear of the machine.

Step 2: An earth drill is very heavy and has to travel over rough ground, so it needs long tracks. Draw all the wheels, adding outlines to create depth.

Step 3: To make the track, draw an oval around all the wheels; draw another just outside the first. Add the outline to the front to create the face of the track.

Under the platform and beside the track, draw the shape that makes up the underside of the frame. Draw two horizontal bars on the side of the rear portion. Draw two front windows and two side windows on the cab.

Step 4: Draw a rectangle that covers most of the wheels inside the track; draw another rectangle around the first to outline it. For the tracks on the far side of the drill, draw all the parts that can be seen.

To draw the extra-long boom, make a long rectangular shape that tapers at both ends. Draw triangles inside the boom, using a ruler to get the lines even. Draw the shape at the top of the boom.

Step 5: Draw the front of the boom; again, use your ruler to make the triangles. Draw a three-dimensional square at the base of the boom on top of the frame.

Step 6: For the drill, draw a rectangle that is almost as long as the boom. Connect this rectangle to the top of the boom by two very thin bars for cables. Add a cuff on top of the rectangle, just below the cables.

Draw two more cuff-like structures, one at the bottom of the rectangle and another a little above the first. Below the bottom cuff, draw the drill bit. At the very bottom, add a pointed shape.

Step 7: Draw and outline the thin triangle shape that connects the drill to the boom. This is called the "moonbeam" -- it holds the drill shaft steady. Behind the cab, draw the boom's cable guides. Notice the half-circle at the top.

Step 8: Draw and outline a rectangle above the cable guides. At the top, draw a cylinder. Draw two thin cables from the top of this cylinder to the top of the boom. Extend these cables under the cable guide to the hood.

Step 9: Use your ruler to draw horizontal tread on the tracks. Draw a safety light on the top of the cab. Draw a curved tube from the moonbeam to the base of the boom.

Step 10: Now it's time to draw the back of the boom. Pay close attention to what you see when you are drawing.

Look through the front and side triangles as you draw the back triangles -- again, use your ruler to make this job easier.

Step 11: Use a felt-tip pen to trace over the lines you want to keep, and erase the extra pencil lines.

So, now that you're comfortable drawing everything from cement trucks and cranes to grapple skidders and earth drills, draw these construction vehicles a few more times and soon, you'll be a pro! Good luck.

