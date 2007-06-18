How to Draw Construction Vehicles

" "

The earth drill is a huge machine. It has a drill bit that spins in the ground to make deep holes in the earth.

In this section, we'll show you how to draw the above earth drill. You can draw this construction vehicle freehand while looking at your computer monitor or print out this page to get a closer look at each step.

Follow the red lines in each illustration to learn exactly what to draw in that step. The lines drawn in previous steps are shown in gray. Here, we'll show you an illustration of each step and then give you a description of how to draw it.

Step 1: Draw the shapes that make up the cab, frame, and rear of the machine.

" "

Step 2: An earth drill is very heavy and has to travel over rough ground, so it needs long tracks. Draw all the wheels, adding outlines to create depth.

" "

Step 3: To make the track, draw an oval around all the wheels; draw another just outside the first. Add the outline to the front to create the face of the track.

Under the platform and beside the track, draw the shape that makes up the underside of the frame. Draw two horizontal bars on the side of the rear portion. Draw two front windows and two side windows on the cab.

" "

Step 4: Draw a rectangle that covers most of the wheels inside the track; draw another rectangle around the first to outline it. For the tracks on the far side of the drill, draw all the parts that can be seen.

To draw the extra-long boom, make a long rectangular shape that tapers at both ends. Draw triangles inside the boom, using a ruler to get the lines even. Draw the shape at the top of the boom.

" "

Step 5: Draw the front of the boom; again, use your ruler to make the triangles. Draw a three-dimensional square at the base of the boom on top of the frame.

" "

Step 6: For the drill, draw a rectangle that is almost as long as the boom. Connect this rectangle to the top of the boom by two very thin bars for cables. Add a cuff on top of the rectangle, just below the cables.

Draw two more cuff-like structures, one at the bottom of the rectangle and another a little above the first. Below the bottom cuff, draw the drill bit. At the very bottom, add a pointed shape.

" "

Step 7: Draw and outline the thin triangle shape that connects the drill to the boom. This is called the "moonbeam" -- it holds the drill shaft steady. Behind the cab, draw the boom's cable guides. Notice the half-circle at the top.

" "

Step 8: Draw and outline a rectangle above the cable guides. At the top, draw a cylinder. Draw two thin cables from the top of this cylinder to the top of the boom. Extend these cables under the cable guide to the hood.

" "

Step 9: Use your ruler to draw horizontal tread on the tracks. Draw a safety light on the top of the cab. Draw a curved tube from the moonbeam to the base of the boom.

" "

Step 10: Now it's time to draw the back of the boom. Pay close attention to what you see when you are drawing.

Look through the front and side triangles as you draw the back triangles -- again, use your ruler to make this job easier.

" "

Step 11: Use a felt-tip pen to trace over the lines you want to keep, and erase the extra pencil lines.

So, now that you're comfortable drawing everything from cement trucks and cranes to grapple skidders and earth drills, draw these construction vehicles a few more times and soon, you'll be a pro! Good luck.

