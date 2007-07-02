How to Draw Animals

" " Learn how to draw this sheep.

This easy project shows you what shapes to use to draw a sheep's woolly coat. Three quick steps later, your sheep drawing is done!

In this section, we’ll show you how to draw the above sheep. Either draw it freehand while looking at your computer monitor or print out this page to get a closer look at each step.

Follow the red lines in each illustration to learn exactly what to draw in that step. The lines drawn in previous steps are shown in gray. We’ll show you an illustration of each step and then give you a description of how to draw it.

Step 1: Draw two overlapping cloud shapes -- one round and the other oval -- for the head and body.

Step 2: Draw curved rectangles for the legs, and add ovals for the hooves. Sketch the shape for the face with some bumpy lines where it comes out of the head to show the wool.

Step 3: Draw ovals for the eyes and nose. Add a small cloud shape for the tail. Add in two more ovals for the ears. Sketch in curved lines for the mouth, eyelashes, hooves, and detail in the wool.

Step 4: Trace the lines you want to keep with a felt-tip pen, and erase any extra lines.

Next, color your sheep drawing as shown in the first illustration above. Or, practice drawing it again if you like. The king of the jungle is up next. Learn how to draw a majestic lion in the next section of this article.

