How to Draw Animals

Learn how to draw this playful duck and then place it in any scene you like -- waddling along with its siblings, swimming in a lake, and more. It's easy when you start with basic shapes.

In this section, we’ll show you how to draw the above duck. Either draw it freehand while looking at your computer monitor or print out this page to get a closer look at each step.

Follow the red lines in each illustration to learn exactly what to draw in that step. The lines drawn in previous steps are shown in gray. We’ll show you an illustration of each step and then give you a description of how to draw it.

Step 1: Draw a curved teardrop shape for the body and a flattened circle shape for the head. Add curved lines for the neck, connecting the head to the body.

Step 2: Draw a smaller teardrop shape inside the body for the wing. Add two shapes for the top and bottom of the beak. Draw an oval for the upper leg and long shapes for the lower legs. For each foot, draw half an oval attached to the leg with webbing across the front.

Step 3: Draw circles for the eyes and ovals for the pupils. Add a triangle inside the beak for the tongue. Finish the sketch with curved lines for feather, nose, and foot details.

Step 4: Use a felt-tip pen to trace over the lines you want to keep, and erase the extra pencil lines. Adding white dots to the eyes makes them look wet and more alive.

You've finished your duck drawing! Feel free to practice drawing it again to perfect your skills. In the next section, we'll show you how to draw one of the most popular pets around -- a dog.

