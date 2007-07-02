How to Draw Animals

" " Learn how to draw this camel.

Camels live in desert climates and can live for more than 50 years. Some camels have two humps, while others have only one. Fortunately, learning to draw this interesting animal isn't as difficult as it might seem.

In this section, we’ll show you how to draw the above camel. Either draw it freehand while looking at your computer monitor or print out this page to get a closer look at each step.

Follow the red lines in each illustration to learn exactly what to draw in that step. The lines drawn in previous steps are shown in gray. We’ll show you an illustration of each step and then give you a description of how to draw it.

Step 1: Draw an egg shape for the body. Add a curved shape for the neck, and finish this step with two ovals at the end of the neck for the head and snout.

Step 2: Sketch two long rectangular shapes for the front legs.

Step 3: Add an oval at the back for the near hind leg. At the bottom of the oval, add a rectangular shape for the lower leg. Make a smaller set of these shapes for the leg on the far side of the camel. Draw ovals for the eyes, nostrils, and ear. Put smaller ovals in the eyes for pupils. Sketch a slightly curved shape for the tail with a teardrop shape at the end.

Step 4: Add ovals for the feet. Draw curved lines for the mouth, feet, and tail details. Add some curved lines on the bottom of the neck for hair detail.

Step 5: Trace the lines you want to keep with a felt-tip pen, and erase any extra lines.

If you want to add a special touch to your camel, use the colored illustration at the top of this page as a guide to color your finished drawing.

Let's move to the sea for our next drawing assignment. We'll show you how to draw an eight-legged octopus in just four steps.

