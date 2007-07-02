How to Draw Animals

" " Learn how to draw this kangaroo.

Kangaroos carry their young in a pouch and have powerful hind legs for jumping. Even if you've never seen a kangaroo in person, you can easily draw one of your own.

In this section, we’ll show you how to draw the above kangaroo. Either draw it freehand while looking at your computer monitor or print out this page to get a closer look at each step.

Follow the red lines in each illustration to learn exactly what to draw in that step. The lines drawn in previous steps are shown in gray. We’ll show you an illustration of each step and then give you a description of how to draw it.

Step 1: Draw an oval for the body and a circle above it for the head. Add a slightly rounded rectangle for the snout, and connect the head and body with curved lines to make the neck.

Step 2: Draw two large ovals for the legs. Add a smaller oval for the top part of the arm, then sketch the forearms. Draw long shapes for the feet.

Step 3: Draw a curved shape for the tail. Add small ovals for the hands.

Step 4: Draw football shapes for the ears. Put two more oval shapes inside for the ear details. Add ovals for eyes and the nose. Sketch curved lines for the mouth, hands, feet, pouch, and hair details.

Step 5: Use a felt-tip pen to trace over the lines you want to keep, and erase the extra pencil lines.

That's it! You've finished the kangaroo drawing. You can either color it now or try drawing it again for more practice.

Want to learn how to draw more animals? You're in luck, because this article has many more drawings to teach you. Next, we'll show you how to draw a pig, complete with a curly tail and a large snout.

