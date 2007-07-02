How to Draw Animals

" " Learn how to draw this horse.

You can draw this animal in a number of different settings: on a farm, on a racetrack, with a cowboy, pulling a carriage, and more. Let your imagination run wild!

In this section, we’ll show you how to draw the above horse. Either draw it freehand while looking at your computer monitor or print out this page to get a closer look at each step.

Follow the red lines in each illustration to learn exactly what to draw in that step. The lines drawn in previous steps are shown in gray. We’ll show you an illustration of each step and then give you a description of how to draw it.

Step 1: Draw a kidney-bean shape for the body and a peanut shape for the head. Add a rectangular form between them for the neck.

Step 2: Draw the two front legs. Sketch the closest back leg in two pieces, one pear shape and one rectangular shape. Add a rectangular shape for the back leg on the far side of the horse. Put in ovals for the ears.

Step 3: Draw two long S shapes for the tail and mane. Add the small mane on top of the head.

Step 4: Draw ovals for the eyes, nostrils, and ear details. Put pupils in the eyes. Add hooves at the bottom of each leg. Finish this step with lines for the mouth, tail, and mane details.

Step 5: Use a felt-tip pen to trace over the lines you want to keep, and erase the extra pencil lines.

That's it -- your horse drawing is complete! Now you can color it and display it proudly. If you'd like to learn how to draw other farm animals, you're in luck. Next, we'll teach you the easy way to draw a cow. Go to the next section for the details.

