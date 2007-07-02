How to Draw Animals

" " Learn how to draw this squirrel.

A squirrel makes a great subject for an outdoor drawing, whether it's scampering up a tree, holding a nut in its tiny paws, or just sitting in the green grass trying to remember where it buried its stash.

In this section, we’ll show you how to draw the above squirrel. Either draw it freehand while looking at your computer monitor or print out this page to get a closer look at each step.

Follow the red lines in each illustration to learn exactly what to draw in that step. The lines drawn in previous steps are shown in gray. We’ll show you an illustration of each step and then give you a description of how to draw it.

Step 1: Draw a kidney-bean shape for the body and a teardrop shape for the head. Add a fat, backward question-mark shape for the tail.

Step 2: Add the shapes for the legs and the shapes for the arms.

Step 3: Draw ovals for the ears and eyes. Make sure you add details to the eyes and ears. Add the nose and teeth. Put in curved lines for the paws, the eyebrows, and the mouth, and details on the arm and legs. Sketch hair on the head and details to make the tail appear bushy.

Step 4: Use a felt-tip pen to trace the lines you want to keep in the drawing, and erase the extra pencil lines.

And that's it! If you want, try coloring in your squirrel drawing to give it a little life.

If you're up for more, continue on to the next page to practice your drawing skills by learning how to draw a chicken.

