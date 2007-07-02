How to Draw Animals

" " Learn how to draw this cat.

Practice drawing this cool cat to purr-fect your drawing skills.

In this section, we’ll show you how to draw the above cat. Either draw it freehand while looking at your computer monitor or print out this page to get a closer look at each step.

Follow the red lines in each illustration to learn exactly what to draw in that step. The lines drawn in previous steps are shown in gray. We’ll show you an illustration of each step and then give you a description of how to draw it.

Step 1: Draw an upside-down pear shape for the body, and add the head shape.

Step 2: Sketch two football shapes for the legs. Add two rounded triangles for the ears.

Step 3: Draw a curved shape for the tail. Put in short ovals for the front paws and curved rectangles for the back paws.

Step 4: Draw ovals for the eyes, and add smaller ones for the pupils. Sketch a triangle for the nose with curved lines underneath it for the mouth. Put smaller triangles inside the ear shapes. Add curved lines for eyebrows and eyelashes and details on the toes, hair, legs, and whiskers.

Step 5: Trace the pencil lines you want to keep with a felt-tip pen, and erase any extra lines.

Now your cat drawing is complete and ready to color!

Cats might not come to mind when you think of Australia, but kangaroos most likely do. We'll show you how to draw this pouched marsupial in the next section.

