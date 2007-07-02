How to Draw Animals

" " Learn how to draw this pig.

Most people recognize a pig by its snout and curly tail. In this section you can learn how to create those features on your own pig drawing. Add in a cow, horse and chicken drawing to create your own farm scene.

In this section, we’ll show you how to draw the above pig. Either draw it freehand while looking at your computer monitor or print out this page to get a closer look at each step.

Follow the red lines in each illustration to learn exactly what to draw in that step. The lines drawn in previous steps are shown in gray. We’ll show you an illustration of each step and then give you a description of how to draw it.

Step 1: Draw a kidney-bean shape for the body. Add an oval for the head, but put a lump on it for the chin.

Step 2: Draw two short, rounded rectangles for the legs. Add another for the snout, and sketch a squiggly shape for the tail.

Step 3: Draw the other two legs on the near side, and add shapes for the ears and mouth.

Step 4: Draw hoof shapes at the end of the legs, and add triangles for detail. Sketch in the snout, and add ovals for the eyes and nostrils. Finish with curved lines for eyebrows, hair, cheeks, tail, and ear detail.

Step 5: Trace the pencil lines you want to keep with a felt-tip pen, and erase any extra lines.

Are you happy with your drawing? If not, try drawing it again. Otherwise, get your coloring tools and bring your pig to life. The next animal drawing we'll show you is a real croaker. Read on for the details.

Want to expand your drawing skills? See: