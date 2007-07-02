How to Draw Animals

" " Learn how to draw this frog.

Picture this frog jumping from its lilypad or sitting still, waiting to capture a passing fly for lunch. Once you learn how to draw it, you can draw it again and again.

In this section, we’ll show you how to draw the above frog. Either draw it freehand while looking at your computer monitor or print out this page to get a closer look at each step.

Follow the red lines in each illustration to learn exactly what to draw in that step. The lines drawn in previous steps are shown in gray. We’ll show you an illustration of each step and then give you a description of how to draw it.

Step 1: Draw an apple shape for the body, and add two circles for the eyes. Put in two football shapes for the legs.

Step 2: Draw the arm shapes and the webbed back feet. Add curved lines for the leg details.

Step 3: Draw small circles for the eye pupils. Add hand shapes, and draw circles for details on the skin. Put in curved lines for the mouth, back feet, and eyebrows.

Step 4: Use a felt-tip pen to trace over the lines you want to keep, and erase the extra pencil lines.

Congratulations! You've learned how to draw a frog. Ready to learn how to draw another animal? Simple directions for drawing a sheep are in the next section.

