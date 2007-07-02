How to Draw Animals

" " Learn how to draw this goldfish.

A goldfish is a popular pet for people of all ages. You can draw one and imagine it swimming happily in its fish bowl or in a pond.

In this section, we'll show you how to draw the above goldfish. Either draw it freehand while looking at your computer monitor or print out this page to get a closer look at each step.

Follow the red lines in each illustration to learn exactly what to draw in that step. The lines drawn in previous steps are shown in gray. We'll show you an illustration of each step and then give you a description of how to draw it.

Step 1: Start with a sideways teardrop for the body. Draw two ovals at one end for the tail. Add more ovals or circles for the eyes and pupils.

Step 2: Draw three fin shapes, one on top and two on the bottom. Add some circles for bubbles, and draw curves for the gills and mouth.

Step 3: Add curved lines for the scales on the side. Draw lines for the details on the fins.

Step 4: Use a felt-tip pen to trace over the lines you want to keep, and erase the extra pencil lines.

Congratulations! Your goldfish drawing is complete. If you don't like your finished drawing, you can practice drawing it again until you get it just right. Learn how to draw a completely different kind of animal -- a bear -- in the next section.

