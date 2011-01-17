Hard to Fit Challenge: Petite and Curvy

[b]Mai likes to wear clothes that don't flatter her body tupe. See pictures of celebrities fashion disasters.[/b]
Petite and Curvy

Petite and curvy, Mai likes to wear prints and patterns. She also tends to gravitate toward tight tops and bottoms that don't flatter her body type. Stacy and Clinton arrive to help Mai with her makeover.

Creating an Hourglass Look

Using jackets can create an hourglass look.
Stacy and Clinton suggest a jacket that comes in at the sides. This creates an hourglass look that shows off Mai's curves.

Rules for the Petite and Curvy

Our fashion gurus suggest that Mai wear a lace camisole to downplay her chest. They also show her how pairing a skirt that breaks around the knee with a high-buttoned jacket can make her look taller and thinner.

* Click here to watch the video reveal of Mai's makeover!

Mai's Rules

A jacket that comes in at the sides can create a flattering hourglass look.

A well-placed lace camisole can downplay the chest area.

A skirt that breaks around the knee, paired with a high-buttoned jacket, can create a taller, thinner look.

