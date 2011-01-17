Hard to Fit Challenge: Petite and Curvy

Our fashion gurus suggest that Mai wear a lace camisole to downplay her chest. They also show her how pairing a skirt that breaks around the knee with a high-buttoned jacket can make her look taller and thinner.
Mai's Rules
A jacket that comes in at the sides can create a flattering hourglass look.
A well-placed lace camisole can downplay the chest area.
A skirt that breaks around the knee, paired with a high-buttoned jacket, can create a taller, thinner look.
