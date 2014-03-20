Family Heirlooms

Family heirlooms can be just about anything, as long as there is monetary or sentimental value attached. As heirlooms get passed down over time, their mystique grows. In this section we'll examine everything to do with passing down heirlooms and receiving them.

10 Most Common Heirlooms
We pass-on what we prize. So what heirlooms do we value most? Here's our Top 10.

By Sara Elliott

5 Things to Do Before Passing Down an Heirloom
Deciding how to hand down sentimental treasures can be tricky business, but it doesn't have to be. How can planning ahead and talking to family make the passing down process go smoothly?

By Laurie L. Dove

Top 5 Things People Rarely Pass Down, But Should
It's not uncommon to inherit your grandmother's pearls, but what all if you really want are all the sky miles she's accumulated -- or her sense of justice? People don't frequently will these five intangible and unusual things, but they really should!

By Oisin Curran

5 Tips for Dividing Up Your Family Heirlooms
Heirlooms are intended to honor family and tradition. But there's no honor in having a family squabble over material objects after the death of a loved one. Here are 5 tips aimed at preserving peace and the family legacy.

By Emilie Sennebogen

5 Wacky Family Heirlooms
"Son, someday, these mummified remains will be yours." It's not something you hear every day. Most people end up with Grandpa's pocket watch, a set of china or a ruby brooch from the roaring '20s. What are five of the strangest family heirlooms?

By Julia Layton

5 Ways to Reset Vintage Jewelry
Vintage jewelry has character and style, but it's also, well, old. Here are some ways to update a well-worn piece while preserving its charm.

By Sara Elliott

How to Care For Antique Books
If you're a reader, or if you just like books, there's money and a treasure trove of historical significance in old tomes. But how do you keep them in top condition?

By Sara Elliott

How to Care For Home Movies
When you stumble across a treasure trove of old home movies, your first instinct might be to watch them right away -- or have them converted immediately into DVDs. But wait, you could be causing irreparable damage.

By Alison Cooper

How to Designate a Family Heirloom
One man's trash is another man's heirloom, so it makes sense to put some thought into the way you split your estate. How do you decide who gets what, and how do you make sure your wishes are carried out?

By Julia Layton

How to Donate Heirlooms to a Museum
Families everywhere have heirlooms they treasure, but sometimes people decide to give a precious piece of their history to a museum. What should you do if you want a family heirloom preserved for generations to see?

By Heather Kolich

How to Insure an Heirloom
Most home insurance covers buildings and contents -- that's your roof, walls, appliances and even personal possessions like electronics. But what about your heirloom emerald ring, or your grandfather's Picasso? How do you value and protect your most priceless possessions?

By Julia Layton

How to Politely Request an Item as an Heirloom
Like breaking up with someone or resigning from your job, requesting an heirloom is one of the most delicate conversations you'll ever have. How do you ask someone who's old, sick or dying for one of his or her belongings?

By Oisin Curran

How to Properly Store Antique Documents
If you've got antique family papers or photos, you don't want to just leave them lying around. What's the best way to put up (or put away) all those old documents without damaging them?

By Laurie L. Dove

How to Properly Store Really, Really Old Photos
In the age of digital photography, it's hard to think about caring for tangible photographs. Brittle old photos need to be stored properly if they're going to last, so make a commitment to preserving your family's photographic legacy. Here's how.

By Alia Hoyt

How to Take Care of Heirloom Furniture
Heirloom furniture has been passed down to you from a relative, perhaps through several generations of your family. That chest or sofa or armoire is something valuable, whether it's measured in sentiment or money. How do you ensure it lives a long, happy life in your home?

By Shanna Freeman

Ultimate Guide to Dealing with Sibling Rivalry and Family Heirlooms
Depending on the family, Mom's lace tablecloth, the one she used every Thanksgiving, is an heirloom to be lovingly treasured or fought over for years. How do you keep siblings from feuding over bequests?

By Jessika Toothman

What to Do If You Inherit an Old Car
You're ecstatic to discover that your late uncle bequeathed you the keys to his classic car. But you're a little less excited to find the rusting automobile propped up on cinderblocks. What do you do now?

By Chris Obenschain

What to Do If You Inherit an Old House
In the days of underwater mortgages and funky home financing, inheriting a house can be as much of a curse as it is a blessing. But if you have emotional ties to the house, or if more than one person inherits, what do you do?

By Emilie Sennebogen