10 Most Common Heirlooms

" " A handmade quilt is often a treasured piece of history. Hemera/ Thinkstock

You've seen it in a hundred films, the in-fighting among siblings to see who'll inherit the good silver, the grand piano, the lake house or Grandma's engagement ring.

Heirlooms represent family wealth, history and memories. We covet them, but often for different reasons. If your sister loves the silver candlesticks while you're more interested in the crazy quilt your great grandmother made by hand, don't be too surprised. Identifying with specific heirloom objects is half the fun and one of the things that makes visiting an antique shop so interesting. From Depression-era glassware to decorative buttons, we collect what we value, pass on what we prize and keep what gives us comfort.