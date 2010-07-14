5 Wacky Family Heirlooms

" " Though meaningful, Grandpa's old pocket watch is a pretty standard heirloom. Dougal Waters/ Getty Images

Son, someday, these mummified remains will be yours.

It's not something you hear every day. Most people end up with Grandpa's pocket watch, or Great Grandmother's recipe book carried over on the boat, or a ruby brooch from the roaring '20s.

Advertisement

But a select few, perhaps lucky, perhaps not, will inherit an heirloom for the ages.

Here, five of the wackiest family heirlooms on public record. First up, an inheritance that requires about 6,000 feet of straightaway.