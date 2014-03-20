Back to School

It's back-to-school time again. Are you ready? These articles will help the family prepare for another round of scholarly pursuits.

5 Cool School Tools
Today's student has an arsenal of utensils and gizmos to help him or her manage workloads and enhance the learning experience. Add these cool tools to your school supplies list.

By Cristen Conger

5 Things Parents Should Know: When Your Kid Goes to a New School
For kids of all ages, switching to new schools and grades can be challenging milestones. These 5 tips will help you and your kids make a smooth transition.

By Cristen Conger

5 Things You Should Know: School Transportation Safety
There are plenty of ways to get kids to school, but choosing the right method for your family can be confusing. Unravel the transportation experience with these tips, and decide what route will work best for you and your little ones.

By Jessika Toothman

Back-to-School Physicals: What to Expect
Make sure to include wellness checkups on your back-to-school checklist. They're instrumental in keeping kids healthy and happy as they start school. Learn what to expect in a back-to-school physical.

By Maria Trimarchi