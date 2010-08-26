A Girl's Glossary of Wedding Dress Terms

Boat neck -- This style rests along the shoulder points, revealing the collar bone. It's also known as a bateau.

Cowl neck -- Loosely draped fabric, styled either high or low at the neck and bust characterize this component

Drop shoulder -- A look consisting of bands or sleeves that start below the curve of the upper arm

Halter -- The top is angled at a diagonal along the outer bust and neck to fasten behind the neck

Jewel -- A neckline that follows the curve at the base of the neck and does not include a collar

Portrait collar -- This drop-shouldered look consists of a folded, sometimes exaggerated collar

Sabrina -- This style is characterized by a straight neckline beginning well inside the curve of the shoulder

Scoop neck -- This neckline can be daring or modest with this component but ends in a curve instead of a point.

Spaghetti straps -- A neckline characterized by very slender, supportive straps at the shoulder

Square neck -- This neckline has a horizontal line across the front of the bodice terminating in sheer vertical straps or shaping on either side. Viewed from the front, it looks like a cutout in the shape of a square or rectangle.

Strapless -- As the name implies, this look leaves the shoulders bare. This style is supported by the structure of the bodice.

Sweetheart -- A component characterized by a curve over each breast to dip into a shallow or deep V like the top of a Valentine's heart.