" " Decorate your Thanksgiving table with some of our innovative crafts. Zoonar RF/Getty Images

Get into the spirit of the holiday season with these Thanksgiving crafts.

Thanksgiving in America is a time for us to think of what we are thankful for in our lives. The holiday was first celebrated way back in 1621, when the Pilgrims shared a feast with the local Native Americans to give thanks for the colonists' first successful harvest.

Thanksgiving was observed by some after that first November feast, but it wasn't until 1863 -- thanks to the efforts of a woman named Sarah Josepha Hale -- that Abraham Lincoln decreed Thanksgiving a national holiday.

Today Thanksgiving is one of the biggest holidays of the year. Try out these crafts to help celebrate:

Orangey Popcorn Balls

These delicious popcorn balls double as a centerpiece for your holiday table.

Stand-Up Pilgrims

You'll have some unexpected guests this Thanksgiving holiday -- a group of pilgrims.

Yam Vines

Yam vines are pretty and easy to grow. Learn how to grow your own Thanksgiving plants.

"Thankful" Message Box

The entire family will be grateful for this Thanksgiving message box.

Harvest Candle Holders

Can fruit be a candle holder? You bet! Learn how to make some Thanksgiving candle holders here.

Pilgrim Seed Pictures

The pilgrims and Thanksgiving go hand in hand. With a little patience and some concentration, you can make some neat three-dimensional pictures of the pilgrims to decorate your holiday home.

Yummy Yammy Muffins

Why let the adults do all the cooking this Thanksgiving? Get into the holiday fun with these super-yummy muffins.

Headdress Napkin Rings

Native Americans played an important role in the first Thanksgiving. Create fun headdress napkin rings to decorate your table.

Balloon Parade

Is the Thanksgiving Day parade over? Not quite! Here's an easy way to make your own parade.

Birdie's Thanksgiving House

All living creatures have something to be thankful for. Birds will love the house you create for them.

Veggie Magnets

Spruce up your holiday refrigerator with these Thanksgiving veggie magnets.

Handmade Paper

Imagine your relatives' surprise when they receive a Thanksgiving card from you written on paper you made yourself. Learn how to make holiday paper here.

Harvest Bookmark

Thanksgiving is a good time to read all about the history of the pilgrims and the Mayflower. You won't lose your place in your book with this Thanksgiving bookmark.

Thanksgiving Napkin Rings

Add some holiday cheer to the Thanksgiving table by using napkin rings you made yourself.

Pine cone Trees

Don't leave those pine cones laying in the yard. You can use them to make beautiful Thanksgiving decorations -- learn how here.

Cornucopia Copies

A cornucopia means an abundance. You'll have a cornucopia of cornucopias after making this craft.

Autumn Leaves Puzzle

Nothing says you are thankful for others like giving a hand-made gift. This puzzle will surely brighten the holidays.

Pumpkin Balloon Fun

This easy-to-make balloon pumpkin will impress your friends and family.

Gooney Bird

This silly turkey will add a light-hearted touch to your holiday decorations this Thanksgiving.

