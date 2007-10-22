For many budding artists and craft junkies, finding a new way to approach their work is an important and necessary part of the artistic process. If you feel lacking in inspiration lately, try these art techniques for kids. They are sure to set you on a new creative voyage!

Each art technique is thoroughly explained and for some of the projects there are pictures included as well to help give you an idea of what the end result should be. Are you ready to embark on a fun-filled artistic trip?

Advertisement

Pointillism Picture Technique

Do you think you can make a picture from only dots? Try this pointillism picture technique.

Foil Printmaking Technique

Learn how to transfer a picture piece-by-piece using this exciting foil printmaking technique.

Shades of Color Art Technique

Can you take only one color and make a vibrant picture? Try the shades of color art technique and find out for yourself. You'll be surprised with the results.

Crayon and Paint Art Technique

Crayon and paint are not like oil and water. In fact, they are best friends. See how beautifully they come together with this crayon and paint art technique.

Grease Casting Art Technique

Do you like to make casts from plaster? If you do, you may want to try this grease casting art technique. It's fun and easy to do!

Palette Painting Art Technique

This palette painting art technique uses dabs of paint to create something extraordinary. You'll be amazed by what you can create with a little bit of paint!

Foil Embossing Wall Hangings

Does your wall need decorating? These foil embossing wall hangings are sure to brighten up any room.

Tracing Art Technique

Take an existing picture and give it a new twist with this tracing art technique.

Splatter Print Painting Technique

Create your very own Jackson Pollack painting with this splatter print painting technique. Just be sure keep all of the painting on the paper, and not on your shoes!

Hatch and Crosshatch Art Technique

Use this simple hatch and crosshatch art technique to create different highlights and shadows in your picture.

Continuous Picture Art Technique

Can you draw a picture without ever letting the pencil leave the paper? Try this continuous picture art technique and find out how to pull off this amazing feat!

Brayer Printing Art Technique

Try something new and exciting with this brayer painting art technique. You'll be glad you did.

Tessellation Art Technique

This unique tessellation art technique requires you to think out of the box. Do you think you can do it? Once you try it, you'll be hooked.

Or, why not jump right on in and get started with the pointillism picture technique on the next page.

For more fun crafts and art techniques, try: