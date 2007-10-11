How to Make Pinatas

Make the pink party pinata.
Make the pink party pinata.

For a children's party craft idea that is sure to be a hit, learn how to make pinatas for kids.

Pinatas are homemade crafts for kids, usually in the form of animals or other fun shapes, that are filled with candy and other goodies. Kids take turns hitting the pinata with a bat or stick until the treats inside are released.

Advertisement

The pinatas below are great ideas for your next kids' party. What's more, the party begins before the guests arrive -- with our simple steps, making a pinata is as much fun as breaking it open.

Explore the links below to learn how to make your own pinatas:

Parrot Pinata

Pink Party Pinata

You'll be tickled pink by this adorable pinata. Follow the simple steps in this article to learn how to make the pink party pinata.

Perch a parrot pinata at your next party. Learn how to make this great pinata in the next section.

Looking for more fun kids' crafts? Try:

Advertisement

Parrot Pinata

Make a parrot pinata.
Make a parrot pinata.

This parrot pinata doesn't want any crackers. Instead, it has what the kids want -- plenty of candy and fun.

You can make this great kids' party pinata by following the simple steps below. Be creative, experiment with bold colors, and get the kids to help for some pre-party fun.

Advertisement

What You'll Need:

  • Newspaper
  • 12-inch balloon
  • Flour
  • Water
  • Large mixing bowl
  • Measuring cup
  • Spoon
  • Scissors
  • Ruler
  • Nail
  • Poster paints
  • Paintbrush
  • Poster board
  • Markers
  • Masking tape
  • Colored tissue paper
  • Craft glue
  • Assorted candy
  • Strong string

How to make a parrot pinata:

Step 1: Cover your work surface with newspaper. Blow up the balloon, and knot the end.

Step 2: Make a paste by mixing one cup of flour for each cup of water in a large mixing bowl. Blend the paste until it is smooth.

Step 3: Cut seven or eight pages of newspaper into 1/4-inch strips. Dip a strip of newspaper in the paste. Run the strip between your fingers to remove excess paste. Place the strip over the balloon and smooth in place.

Step 4: Continue covering the balloon with a layer of strips, overlapping them slightly. Then apply three more layers of strips. Let the balloon dry for a few days -- keep turning the balloon so all parts of it dry thoroughly.

Overlap the layers of strips of newspaper.
Overlap the layers of strips of newspaper.

Step 5: Once dry, use a nail to carefully poke two small holes at the top about four inches apart.

Step 6: Paint the balloon body in bright colors. Let the paint dry.

Step 7: Draw a parrot head shape and two wing shapes on a piece of poster board. Color them in, and add details with markers.

Step 8: Cut the shapes from the poster board, and tape them to the balloon body with masking tape. Dab paint over the tape to conceal it.

Cut the head and wings from the poster board.
Cut the head and wings from the poster board.

Step 9: Cut long strips of colored tissue paper for the parrot's tail. Glue the tissue paper strips to the balloon body.

Step 10: Cut a 3-inch-wide triangular flap between the two top holes. Fold back the flap to remove the balloon, and fill the pinata with candy.

Step 11: To make the hanger, thread a piece of string through the two top holes and knot the ends. Push the flap back in place. Now you're ready to have plenty of pinata fun with your friends.

The adorable pink party pinata in the next section is sure to be a pleaser. Keep reading to learn more.

Looking for more fun kids' crafts? Try:

Advertisement

Pink Party Pinata

Make the pink party pinata.
Make the pink party pinata.

With its funny wiggle eyes and adorable red nose and ears, the pink party pinata is the life of the party. Learn how to make this pinata by following the instructions below.

What you'll need:

  • Paper grocery bag
  • Small treats and candy
  • Newspaper
  • Cardboard
  • Pink tissue paper
  • Construction paper: red, black
  • 2 wiggle eyes, 35 mm
  • Chenille stem
  • 1 yard ribbon

Tools:

  • Masking tape, 2 inches wide
  • Scissors
  • Craft glue
  • Pencil
  • Black marker

How to make the pink party pinata:

Step 1: Fill the bag about a quarter of the way with small treats and candy. Crumple newspaper into the bag until it is half full. Fold the top down neatly, and tape closed.

Advertisement

Step 2: Cut two 4-inch circles out of cardboard for ears, and tape in place at the top of the bag.

Step 3: Completely wrap the the bag in masking tape.

Step 4: Cut a piece of tissue paper into 6-inch-wide strips. Fold each in half to make doubled 3-inch-wide strips. Fringe each strip, making cuts every 1/2 inch or so all the way up the long side. Make sure you leave the folded edge intact.

Step 5: Run a line of glue along the fold of a piece of fringe, and glue it onto the bottom edge of the bag. Add additional pieces around the edge until it is covered with fringe.

Glue the next strip 2 inches above the first. Continue gluing strips until the entire bag, including the ears, is covered with fringe. (Make more pieces of fringe as needed.)

Step 6: For the top edge of the bag, open a strip of fringe, and glue the crease along the edge of the ears and the fold of the bag.

Step 7: Draw circle ears and a triangle nose on red paper and a mouth on black paper; cut out. Glue these and the wiggle eyes in place. Let dry, and draw whisker spots on the cheeks with marker.

Step 8: Poke a hole in the top for hanging. String a chenille stem through the hole, and twist the ends together to make a loop. Tie the ribbon into a bow, and glue it on top of the hole.

To make a stronger pinata for older kids, wrap it in multiple layers of masking tape.

Looking for more fun kids' crafts? Try:

­

Advertisement

Citation

Featured

Advertisement

Loading...