How to Make Pinatas

" " Make a parrot pinata.

This parrot pinata doesn't want any crackers. Instead, it has what the kids want -- plenty of candy and fun.

You can make this great kids' party pinata by following the simple steps below. Be creative, experiment with bold colors, and get the kids to help for some pre-party fun.

What You'll Need:

Newspaper

12-inch balloon

Flour

Water

Large mixing bowl

Measuring cup

Spoon

Scissors

Ruler

Nail

Poster paints

Paintbrush

Poster board

Markers

Masking tape

Colored tissue paper

Craft glue

Assorted candy

Strong string

How to make a parrot pinata:

Step 1: Cover your work surface with newspaper. Blow up the balloon, and knot the end.

Step 2: Make a paste by mixing one cup of flour for each cup of water in a large mixing bowl. Blend the paste until it is smooth.

Step 3: Cut seven or eight pages of newspaper into 1/4-inch strips. Dip a strip of newspaper in the paste. Run the strip between your fingers to remove excess paste. Place the strip over the balloon and smooth in place.

Step 4: Continue covering the balloon with a layer of strips, overlapping them slightly. Then apply three more layers of strips. Let the balloon dry for a few days -- keep turning the balloon so all parts of it dry thoroughly.

" " Overlap the layers of strips of newspaper.

Step 5: Once dry, use a nail to carefully poke two small holes at the top about four inches apart.

Step 6: Paint the balloon body in bright colors. Let the paint dry.

Step 7: Draw a parrot head shape and two wing shapes on a piece of poster board. Color them in, and add details with markers.

Step 8: Cut the shapes from the poster board, and tape them to the balloon body with masking tape. Dab paint over the tape to conceal it.

" " Cut the head and wings from the poster board.

Step 9: Cut long strips of colored tissue paper for the parrot's tail. Glue the tissue paper strips to the balloon body.

Step 10: Cut a 3-inch-wide triangular flap between the two top holes. Fold back the flap to remove the balloon, and fill the pinata with candy.

Step 11: To make the hanger, thread a piece of string through the two top holes and knot the ends. Push the flap back in place. Now you're ready to have plenty of pinata fun with your friends.

