How to Draw Diplodocus in 5 Steps

The Diplodocus dinosaurs tail is longer than its body.

­The Diplodocus dinosaur's long, skinny neck is just the start -- this dinosaur's tail is longer than its whole body. Test your drawing skills by learning how to draw this amazing dinosaur.

In this section, we'll show you how to draw this Diplodocus dinosaur. You can draw it freehand while looking at your computer monitor, or you can print out this page to get a closer look at each step.

Here, we'll show you an illustration of each step and then give you a description of how to draw it. Follow the red lines in each illustration to learn exactly what to draw in that step. The lines drawn in previous steps are shown in gray.

Are you ready to get started? Check out the next page for the first step.