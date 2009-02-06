How to Draw Velociraptor in 6 Steps

" " Dinosaur Image Gallery Velociraptor, with its long tail and sharp teeth, is scary to look at but fun to draw. See more dinosaur pictures­. Publications International, Ltd.

The Velociraptor may look frightening, but learning how to draw this dinosaur is a breeze. Follow the simple directions below to master this dinosaur drawing.

In this section, we'll show you how to draw this Velociraptor dinosaur. You can draw it freehand while looking at your computer monitor, or you can print out this page to get a closer look at each step.

Here, we'll show you an illustration of each step and then give you a description of how to draw it. Follow the red lines in each illustration to learn exactly what to draw in that step. The lines drawn in previous steps are shown in gray.

