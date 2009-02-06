Lifestyle
Crafts
Drawing

How to Draw Velociraptor in 6 Steps

By: the Editors of Publications International, Ltd.

Dinosaur Image Gallery Velociraptor, with its long tail and sharp teeth, is scary to look at but fun to draw. See more dinosaur pictures­.
Publications International, Ltd.

The Velociraptor may look frightening, but learning how to draw this dinosaur is a breeze. Follow the simple directions below to master this dinosaur drawing.

In this section, we'll show you how to draw this Velociraptor dinosaur. You can draw it freehand while looking at your computer monitor, or you can print out this page to get a closer look at each step.

Here, we'll show you an illustration of each step and then give you a description of how to draw it. Follow the red lines in each illustration to learn exactly what to draw in that step. The lines drawn in previous steps are shown in gray.

Ready to get started? Check out the next page for the first step.

Contents
  1. 1. Draw the Body, Neck and Head
  2. 2. Add the Arm and Tail
  3. 3. Add the Claws and Legs
  4. 4. Draw the Front Leg and Teeth
  5. 5. Add the Skin Detail
  6. 6. Add the Final Touches

1. Draw the Body, Neck and Head

­

­Start the Velociraptor with a rounded rectangle for the body. Draw a snout shape and a thin, rounded oblong shape for the lower jaw. Connect these two shapes to the body with a curved form for the neck.

We'll add the tail and arm on the next page.

2. Add the Arm and Tail

­

­ Draw the long, pointed tail coming straight off the body. Add a hook shape just below the neck. This will be the arm and hand on the far side of the Velociraptor's body. It will end in the creature's very sharp claws.

On the next page, we'll add the claws and legs.

3. Add the Claws and Legs

­

­ Draw a bowling-pin shape for the shin of the back leg on the far side. Add a peanut shape for the top part of the foot. The Velociraptor had a lot of claws, so be careful to include each one. Draw one long toe coming from the bottom of the foot and curving until it is flat on the ground. It should end in a claw toenail. Add a spiked toe coming off the middle of the foot. Draw one more hook-shaped toe sticking out above the first. This claw detail is a unique feature to the Velociraptor. Sketch a pear shape for the upper arm on the close side of the body. Draw another bowling-pin shape for the forearm. For the fingers and claws, draw two claw shapes turning back toward the body.

On the next page, we'll add the front leg and teeth.

4. Draw the Front Leg and Teeth

­
­

­Draw a lopsided pear shape for the thigh on the close side of the dinosaur. Another bowling pin will provide the shape for the shin. Add a hook shape for the foot, toe, and claw. Put one more claw in front of that hook shape for another toe and claw. Draw bumps in front of the claws for the Velociraptor's extra claw that sticks up. On the head, add in ovals for the eye and eyeball. Draw a circle behind the eye for an ear and a teardrop at the end of the snout for a nostril. A curved shape will make the eye ridge. Add triangles to make the tongue, the teeth, and the muscles at the end of the mouth.

We'll add some skin detail on the next page.

5. Add the Skin Detail

­

­Add lines in the legs, neck, and tail to show muscles. Other lines throughout the body will show bone detail and skin folds. Be sure to include lines to separate the fingers and toes from the claws at the end of them.

We'll finish our drawing on the next page.

6. Add the Final Touches

­

Draw over the pencil lines you want to keep with a felt-tip pen. Erase the extra pencil lines, and the dinosaur is ready to color.

Your dinosaur is finished! Even if you don't get it right the first time, keep practicing until you're happy with your drawing.

­ Whether you are a fan of dinosaurs, a budding artist, or both, learning to draw dinosaurs is a lot of fun. Experiment with color and materials, and, most of all, practice. You might soon find you've brought dinosaurs back to life -- if only in your sketch book.

