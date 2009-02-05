How to Draw Ankylosaurus in 8 Steps

Dinosaur Image Gallery Learn how to draw the amazing Ankylosaurus dinosaur -- with its armor-spiked back and clubbed tail -- in just eight steps. See more dinosaur pictures­.
Publications International, Ltd.

The Ankylosaurus dinosaur was unique in every way -- it had a club at the end of its tail, armor covering its body, and spikes covering its armor. You'll have a great time learning to draw this amazing dinosaur.

In this article, we'll show you how to draw this Ankylosaurus dinosaur. You can draw it freehand while looking at your computer monitor, or you can print out this page to get a closer look at each step.

­ Here, we'll show you an illustration of each step and then give you a description of how to draw it. Follow the red lines in each illustration to learn exactly what to draw in that step. The lines drawn in previous steps are shown in gray.

Are you ready to get started? Head over to the next page, and we'll work on drawing the body.

­

Contents
  1. 1. Draw the Head and Body
  2. 2. Add the Tail and Legs
  3. 3. Draw the Legs
  4. 4. Add the Spikes and Claws
  5. 5. Add the Face and Armor
  6. 6. Add the Armor
  7. 7. Draw the Spikes on the Armor
  8. 8. Add the Final Touches

1. Draw the Head and Body

­Draw a large oval for the body and a smaller, rounded shape for the head.

Right now it looks like a giant egg, but we'll fix that. We'll add the tail and legs on the next page.

2. Add the Tail and Legs

­

­Add a thick, curved shape like macaroni to make the tail. Draw another rounded triangle to form the club at the end of the tail. Put in two more shapes as shown to form the legs behind the body.

We'll continue work on the legs on the next page.

­

3. Draw the Legs

­

­The legs on the Ankylosaurus's near side are each formed by drawing an upper leg and a lower leg. These shapes should overlap slightly, as seen on the grid. Make the lower shapes bulge out at the bottom to form the feet.

Our dinosaur is beginning to take shape. We'll add the spikes and claws on the next page.

4. Add the Spikes and Claws

­
­

­Draw four teardrop shapes on each foot to make the claws. Add more teardrops along the tail for spikes.

We'll add some detail to the body and the head on the next page.

5. Add the Face and Armor

­

­Draw triangles along the side of the body to start forming the upper shell armor. Add more triangles on the head for spikes. Split the head to separate the mouth and the lower jaw. Draw circles for the eye and the eye socket. Put a teardrop shape near the front of the face for the nostril.

We'll continue work on the armor over on the next page.

6. Add the Armor

­
­

­Draw curved lines across the Ankylosaurus's back and head. This provides a grid to show how to arrange the shell armor spikes.

This dinosaur needs more armor! We'll continue our work on it on the next page.

7. Draw the Spikes on the Armor

­

­Draw the armor spikes by following the grid guidelines. Add detail lines on the legs, the belly, and the tail.

We're almost done! Check out the next page, and we'll finish our drawing.

8. Add the Final Touches

Trace the pencil lines you want to keep with a felt-tip pen, and erase any extra lines. ­The Ankylosaurus is now ready to color.

Your dinosaur is finished! Even if you don't get it right the first time, keep practicing until you're happy with your drawing.

