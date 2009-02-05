How to Draw Ankylosaurus in 8 Steps

" " Dinosaur Image Gallery Learn how to draw the amazing Ankylosaurus dinosaur -- with its armor-spiked back and clubbed tail -- in just eight steps. See more dinosaur pictures­. Publications International, Ltd.

The Ankylosaurus dinosaur was unique in every way -- it had a club at the end of its tail, armor covering its body, and spikes covering its armor. You'll have a great time learning to draw this amazing dinosaur.

In this article, we'll show you how to draw this Ankylosaurus dinosaur. You can draw it freehand while looking at your computer monitor, or you can print out this page to get a closer look at each step.

­ Here, we'll show you an illustration of each step and then give you a description of how to draw it. Follow the red lines in each illustration to learn exactly what to draw in that step. The lines drawn in previous steps are shown in gray.

Are you ready to get started? Head over to the next page, and we'll work on drawing the body.

