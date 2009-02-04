How to Draw Allosaurus in 6 Steps

" " Allosaurus had sharp teeth and claws. Sharpen your drawing skills and learn how to draw this dinosaur.­ Publications International, Ltd.

The­ Allosaurus dinosaur had shar­p teeth and sharp claws. You can sharpen your drawing skills by learning how to draw this dinosaur.

In this article, we'll show you how to draw this ­Allosaurus dinosaur. You can draw it freehand while looking at your computer monitor, or you can print out this page to get a closer look at each step.

Advertisement

­Here, we'll show you an illustration of each step and then give you a description of how to draw it. Follow the red lines in each illustration to learn exactly what to draw in that step. The lines drawn in previous steps are shown in gray.

Are you ready to get started? Check out the next page for step 1.