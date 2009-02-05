How to Draw Stegosaurus in 7 Steps

" " Dinosaur Image Gallery Stegosaurus is an incredible dinosaur. See more dinosaur pictures. Publications International, Ltd.

­Stegosaurus is an­ incredible looking dinosaur. You'll have fun learning to draw its spiked tail, big muscles and tall armor plates.­

In this section, we'll show you how to draw this Stegosaurus dinosaur. You can draw it freehand while looking at your computer monitor, or you can print out this page to get a closer look at each step.

Advertisement

­ Here, we'll show you an illustration of each step and then give you a description of how to draw it. Follow the red lines in each illus­tration to learn exactly what to draw in that step. The lines drawn in previous steps are shown in gray.

Ready to get started? Check out the next page to learn how to draw the body.