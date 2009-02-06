How to Draw Archaeopteryx in 7 Steps

" " With its tail and feathers, Archaeopteryx is a dinosaur like no other. See more ­dinosaur pictures­. Publications International, Ltd.

With its beautiful, colorful feathers, Archaeopteryx doesn't look like most dinosaurs. Show off your artistic skills and learn to draw this awesome dinosaur.

In this article, we'll show you how to draw this Archaeopteryx dinosaur. You can draw it freehand while looking at your computer monitor, or you can print out this page to get a closer look at each step.

­ Here, we'll show you an illustration of each step and then give you a description of how to draw it. Follow the red lines in each illustration to learn exactly what to draw in that step. The lines drawn in previous steps are shown in gray.

