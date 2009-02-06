How to Draw Elasmosaurus in 5 Steps

" " Dinosaur Image Gallery While other dinosaurs roamed the land, Elasmosaurus thrived in water. See more dinosaur pictures. Publications International, Ltd.

The water-loving Elasmosaurus dinosaur boasted flippers and unique skin coloring. This is a great dinosaur to learn how to draw.

In this section, we'll show you how to draw this Elasmosaurus dinosaur. You can draw it freehand while looking at your computer monitor, or you can print out this page to get a closer look at each step.

­ Here, we'll show you an illustration of each step and then give you a description of how to draw it. Follow the red lines in each illustration to learn exactly what to draw in that step. The lines drawn in previous steps are shown in gray.