How to Draw Elasmosaurus in 5 Steps

While other dinosaurs roamed the land, Elasmosaurus thrived in water.
Publications International, Ltd.

The water-loving Elasmosaurus dinosaur boasted flippers and unique skin coloring. This is a great dinosaur to learn how to draw.

In this section, we'll show you how to draw this Elasmosaurus dinosaur. You can draw it freehand while looking at your computer monitor, or you can print out this page to get a closer look at each step.

­ Here, we'll show you an illustration of each step and then give you a description of how to draw it. Follow the red lines in each illustration to learn exactly what to draw in that step. The lines drawn in previous steps are shown in gray.

Contents
  1. 1. Draw the Body and Neck
  2. 2. Add the Flippers and Head
  3. 3. Add Detail to the Flippers
  4. 4. Add Detail to the Body
  5. 5. Add the Final Touches

1. Draw the Body and Neck

Draw an egg shape on its side for the body. Add a long, curved shape for the neck and a shorter, pointed shape for the tail.

We'll work on the flippers and the head on the next page.

2. Add the Flippers and Head

­Draw two bent shapes for the flippers on the front side. Put a teardrop shape at the end of the neck to make the head.

We'll work on adding some detail to the flippers on the next page.

3. Add Detail to the Flippers

­Sketch two lines to form the flippers on the far side of the body. They will be mostly hidden from view. Add a circle for the eye and a line for the mouth. Sketch wavy lines to show skin coloring detail on the front-side flippers.

On the next page, we'll add some detail to the rest of the body.

4. Add Detail to the Body

­Draw another wavy line from the tip of the tail to the back of the head. You can also add some spots above the line. This shows more skin coloring detail.

We'll finish our drawing on the next page.

5. Add the Final Touches

Use a felt-tip pen or marker to trace over the lines you want to keep, and erase the extra pencil lines.

Your dinosaur is finished! Even if you don't get it right the first time, keep practicing until you're happy with your drawing.

