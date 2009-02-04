How to Draw Brachiosaurus in 5 Steps

The curious-looking Brachiosaurus has a tiny head perched atop a long neck. See more dinosaur pictures.
With its extraordinarily long, skinny neck and tiny head, the Brachiosaurus is one unique dinosaur. You can draw this dinosaur in just five simple steps.

In this article, we'll show you how to draw this Brachiosaurus dinosaur. You can draw it freehand while looking at your computer monitor, or you can print out this page to get a closer look at each step. ­

Here, we'll show you an illustration of each step and then give you a description of how to draw it. Follow the red lines in each illustration to learn exactly what to draw in that step. The lines drawn in previous steps are shown in gray.

Contents
  1. 1. Draw the Neck and Body
  2. 2. Add the Tail and Legs
  3. 3. Add the Eyes and Shoulders
  4. 4. Add Muscle and Skin Definition
  5. 5. Add the Final Touches

1. Draw the Neck and Body

Draw a large potato shape for the body. Far above the body, draw a small kidney-bean shape to make the head. Connect the two with a long, curved shape made of two parallel lines to form the neck.

Let's now add a tail to balance out this dinosaur's massive neck. Find out how on the next page.

2. Add the Tail and Legs

­Draw two curved lines that meet in a point to make the tail. Add two rectangular forms for the legs on the far side of the Brachiosaurus' body.

The basic body shape is complete, but how is he supposed to see? We'll add the eyes on the next page.

3. Add the Eyes and Shoulders

­Draw overlapping shapes for the legs on the close side. The front leg should have a circle for the shoulder, a long oval for the upper leg, and a rounded rectangle for the lower leg and foot. The rear leg should be made of a long oblong shape for the thigh and a rounded rectangle for the shin and foot. Add a small teardrop for the eye and another for the nostril. Be sure to include a line for a ridge above the eye (it looks like an eyebrow, but it's not) and a line for the mouth. Draw toenails on each foot.

We'll make our dinosaur look more realistic by adding muscle detail on the next page.

4. Add Muscle and Skin Definition

­Add lines to form the muscle and skin detail.

We're almost done! Let's move to the next page where we'll add the final touches.

5. Add the Final Touches

Use a felt-tip pen to trace over the lines you want to keep, and erase the extra pencil lines.

Your dinosaur is finished! Even if you don't get it right the first time, keep pra­cticing until you're happy with your drawing.

