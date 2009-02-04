How to Draw Quetzalcoatlus in 6 Steps

Quetzalcoatlus dinosaurs stunning wings make it an amazing dinosaur. See more dinosaur pictures.
Publications International, Ltd.

­With eno­rmous wings that look like sails, Quetzalcoatlus must have been an amazing sight to see, flying above other dinosaurs. After following our steps below, your drawing of Quetzalcoatlus will be an amazing sight to see, too.

In this article, we'll show you how to draw this Quetzalcoatlus dinosaur. You can draw it freehand while looking at your computer monitor, or you can print out this page to get a closer look at each step.

­ Here, we'll show you an illustration of each step and then give you a description of how to draw it. Follow the red lines in each illustration to learn exactly what to draw in that step. The lines drawn in previous steps are shown in gray.

Are you ready to get started? Check out the next page.

Contents
  1. 1. Draw the Head and Body
  2. 2. Add the Wings
  3. 3. Draw the Arms and Legs
  4. 4. Add the Claws and Beak
  5. 5. Add Texture
  6. 6. Add the Final Touches

1. Draw the Head and Body

­

­Start with a teardrop on its side for the body. Draw a slightly crooked triangle to make the head and another, very thin, triangle for the lower jaw. Add a curved shape between the three objects to make the neck.

It doesn't look much like a dinosaur at this stage, but we'll fix that in the next step. 

2. Add the Wings

­

­Draw two long, curved triangles, like sails, to make the wings.

We'll add the arms and legs in the next step.

­

3. Draw the Arms and Legs

­Add two thin shapes to the end of the body for the legs. Add a pear shape for the shoulder and upper arm at the base of the closer wing. Draw a thin shape above the upper arm for the forearm. Above that, place one more long, thin bone to give support to the wing. Finish the wing with a line following the front edge. On the other wing, simply draw a line to follow the front edge.

We're getting there! On the next page, we'll add the claws and beak.

4. Add the Claws and Beak

­
­

­Draw sharp fingers and claws about halfway up each wing. Remember that the fingers will be partially hidden on the farther wing. Also add claws on the feet. Sketch small triangles for the eye and nostril. Add a triangle for the beak, and finish the mouth with some lines for detail.

You're almost there! Click over to the next page, and we'll add some texture to the wings.

5. Add Texture

Draw lines across both wings to show texture. Add more lines to the body, neck, and head to show muscles and other skin details.

The only thing left to do is clean up the pencil lines. Find out how on the next page.

6. Add the Final Touches

Draw over the pencil lines you want to keep with a felt-tip pen. Erase the extra pencil lines.

Your dinosaur is finished! Even if you don't get it right the first time, keep practicing until you're happy with your drawing.

