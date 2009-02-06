How to Draw Tyrannosaurus Rex in 8 Steps

" " If youre a fan of dinosaurs, youre a fan of Tyrannosaurus Rex. See more dinosaur pictures­. Publications International, Ltd.

Tyrannosaur­us Rex's strong legs, striped back, and razor-sharp teeth make it an impressively scary dinosaur. Follow our steps below to create your own impressive drawing of this dinosaur favorite.

In this section, we'll show you how to draw this Tyrannosaurus Rex dinosaur. You can draw it freehand while looking at your computer monitor, or you can print out this page to get a closer look at each step.

­ Here, we'll show you an illustration of each step and then give you a description of how to draw it. Follow the red lines in each illustration to learn exactly what to draw in that step. The lines drawn in previous steps are shown in gray.

