10 Sentiments to Engrave on Your Wedding Ring

The wedding ring is a timeless symbol of the union between husband and wife. The circular design represents the eternal bond between the pair, and some lovers choose to personalize their rings by engraving carefully chosen sentiments into them. From funny and silly to serious and sweet, the options are endless for couples wanting to capture their reasons for saying "I do" on the inside of their wedding bands.

If you and your spouse-to-be would like to engrave one or both of your wedding rings, select words that signify something special or meaningful to you as a couple. You'll be reminded of these sentiments daily, so you want to choose something that will make you smile for years to come.

Not sure where to start? No problem! We've come up with 10 great ideas to help get your creative juices flowing.

