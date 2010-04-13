10 Great Wedding Themes

" " A secret garden theme is for the romantic bride who loves lush flowers and serene settings. Jupiterimages/Getty Images/ Thinkstock

You're getting married -- congratulations! You're undoubtedly nervous, excited and maybe even a bit apprehensive. Now, it's time to decide on one of the most critical components of your special day: the theme. Finding the right theme for your wedding can be as difficult as selecting the perfect dress, but we're going to help you have a little fun along the way.

Choosing a theme isn't exactly a piece of (wedding) cake, so we've put together a list of 10 popular, creative motifs to inspire you. Whether your aesthetic leans toward a trendy rooftop ceremony in the city's grandest skyscraper or geeked-out vows on the deck of the Starship Enterprise, you've come to the right place. We'll fill you in on hot venues, gorgeous gowns and trendy appetizers to serve your guests.

Still haven't given up on the fairy-tale wedding of your childhood fantasies? Next, we'll show you how to make the event a dream come true.