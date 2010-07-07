Diamond Engagement Ring Pictures

" " Getty Images/Thinkstock We know that diamonds are forever and that they're a girl's best friend, but what we really want to know is when he's going to pop the question and what the ring is going to look like. Who else is on board with a pretty pear?

" " Getty Images/Thinkstock This chic princess-cut diamond is flanked by trillion side stones.

" " iStockphoto/Thinkstock The filigree work on this engagement ring gives it a vintage feel, and the sideways marquise diamond is completely unique.

" " iStockphoto/Thinkstock A simple gold band is a classic setting for a regal marquise diamond.

" " iStockphoto/Thinkstock For the girl who loves heavy metal, we present tough platinum prongs embracing a delicate round stone. It's a little hard and a little feminine -- just like you!

" " iStockphoto/Thinkstock You can get big bling on a little budget. This princess setting features nine small brilliant diamonds, giving the illusion of a huge rock.

" " iStockphoto/Thinkstock If you can't pick a cut or style that you like, you can always opt for a sparkling stack of infinity bands. From top to bottom, round diamonds and sapphires, emerald cut diamonds, princess cut diamonds and sapphires, round diamonds and princess cut diamonds.

" " iStockphoto/Thinkstock The true princesses out there won't just want a fancy shape -- they'll want a fancy color. If your fiance is willing to open his wallet (colored diamonds are really expensive!), you may luck out with a pink diamond. We love the dramatic emerald cut of this one, and the color is complemented by the rose gold setting.

" " iStockphoto/Thinkstock A one-of-a-kind sunburst of round diamonds are arranged on a big gold band. Diamond prices increase exponentially as you move up carat sizes, so if you want lots of glitter, opt for a design that incorporates lots of smaller diamonds.

" " iStockphoto/Thinkstock The burnished gold setting makes this delicate diamond look like it's been worn by generations of family members.

" " iStockphoto/Thinkstock This princess-cut diamond is set in a contemporary wide band with channel-set diamonds and intricate filigree work.

" " iStockphoto/Thinkstock Your friends will be so jealous! This beautiful oval diamond is flanked by two round diamond side stones on each side and majestic marquise-shaped sapphires.

" " iStockphoto/Thinkstock Ah, the three-stone ring. Sure, we love the sentiment (one diamond each for your past, present and future), but we also like getting sparkly triplets! The classic three-stone design is set with brilliant round stones.

" " Hemera/Thinkstock You can always opt for a gemstone or some other precious stone to take the starring role in your engagement ring. This classic pearl is set with a flourish of graduated round diamonds in gold.

" " Photodisc/Thinkstock One of the most timeless engagement ring styles is a round diamond set in a platinum band. You can always enhance the sparkle by adding infinity bands on either side of the ring as you celebrate anniversaries.