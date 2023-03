" " Get outside and take a hike! Find time for playtime during your engagement. Digital Vision/ Thinkstock

Anyone who's planned a wedding knows that mounting responsibilities and deadlines can make you want to pull out your hair.

Stress rears its ugly head in many ways, so before you snap at your maid of honor (who keeps reminding you that yellow isn't really her color), pause, take a deep breath, and start thinking of ways to unwind with some fun, non-wedding activities.

Your family, friends and fiancé will be happy to join in if it means keeping your sanity in check!