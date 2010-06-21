How to Throw an Engagement Party on a Budget

" " Trust us, you really can throw a swell party on a strict budget. iStockphoto.com /shironosov

Your best friend just got engaged and you're broke.

If you think these two situations are unrelated, wait until you try to throw her an engagement party.

You'll soon realize that your financial means aren't up to par with your intentions, and unless you find a way to turn dimes into dollars, the grand celebratory bash you've planned will be more paper plates and beanies weenies than bone china and gourmet appetizers.

Fortunately, there are plenty of ways to throw a respectable engagement party on the cheap, so you don't have to divorce your savings account just to honor your friend's upcoming marriage. In fact, all you have to do is commit yourself to reading the rest of this article.