Wedding Announcements 101

Yes, we said it -- wedding announcements. I know you're thinking, "Wow, those are so old-fashioned!" But I'm here to tell you that they aren't. Couples have been putting their wedding announcements in the newspaper long before Facebook took over the world. Having your wedding photograph printed in the newspaper is an honor and still a hot commodity in today's world. It's a sign of prestige to make it into a national newspaper's weddings section, and couples clamor for the opportunity.
If you're feeling a little out of the loop, a wedding announcement is simply a formal write-up published in local or national newspapers that shares the details of your nuptials. The requirements may vary from paper to paper, but the intention is the same for them all: getting your good news out into the world!
