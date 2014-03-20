Body Makeup

Body makeup can help you get a fake suntan glow or cover up skin flaws. Learn about different types of body makeup.

Microblading Is the Secret to Faking Full Eyebrows
If your eyebrows have seen better days, maybe microblading is just what they need to look thicker and fuller.

By Cherise Threewitt

Tattoo Concealer: Now You See It; Now You Don't
Sick of sporting your ink? Tattoo concealers can help you get rid of your tats (temporarily, at least).

By Ellen Stockstill

How does a fish pedicure work?
Sure, you can use a foot file or razor to remove the scaly skin from your feet. But how about letting fish do the job, instead?

By Debra Ronca

5 Secrets to Covering Scars With Makeup
A great makeup artist can make any scar disappear; but for the rest of us, it can seem our attempts at coverage just draw attention to it. How can you expertly cover a scar at home?

By Julia Layton

Camouflaging Stretch Marks with Makeup
Stretch marks are a grim fact for someone who's gained too much weight in a short amount of time. But you don't have to put up with them. Use a little makeup to cover them up!

By Emilie Sennebogen

How to Hide Body Blemishes at the Beach
Scars, freckles, stretch marks, cellulite. Wearing a swimsuit at the beach can be a stressful situation. How do you cover up those less-than-perfect areas?

By Denise Harrison

5 Steps to Applying Leg Makeup
Most people know that concealers and foundation can work miracles to cover up blemishes on your face. But have you ever considered using it elsewhere on your body -- like your legs?

By Danielle Fisher

Enhancing Your Cleavage With Makeup
A lot of women need help in the boob department, but you don't have to go to the extreme of plastic surgery to get it. A little makeup can go a long way.

By Emilie Sennebogen

Best Ways to Fake a Tan
Fake tans that are dreadfully obvious are never a good look. Put your tanning stress to rest with these simple tanning tips.

By Joelle Klein