Guide to Matte Lipstick

" " Actress Emma Stone often wears bright, saturated matte colors. Juan Naharro Gimenez/ Getty Images

As far as "sexy" goes, plump and glossy lips are a pretty sure bet. But sophisticated? Maybe not. For that, most women find they need to go with a duller finish. Often a red one. With a chic black dress.

Matte lipstick is big business right now, and not just because a matte lip is simultaneously chic and classy. Cosmetics companies are racing to introduce new formulas to capture a market in love with matte but disheartened by the big downside: a chalky, uncomfortable texture that highlights every imperfection on the surface of your lips.

Advertisement

It's the ratio of ingredients that determines matte vs. shine. Lipstick's main components are wax, oil and pigment. A matte lipstick, compared to a shiny one, has more wax and pigment and less oil, which makes for something opaque, deeply colored and long-wearing enough to last through a couple of meals. It also makes for a drier texture than you find in other finishes.

Even with improved formulations, most matte lipsticks remain underwhelming in the moisture category. But, as with so many other high-style, low-comfort looks, we've got ways to work around that.

There are two basic secrets to wearing matte lipstick beautifully, and the first begins before you start applying it: In matte, lip prep is not optional ...