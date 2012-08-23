When to Use Light Reflecting Makeup

" " Light reflecting makeup can really make you shine -- in a good way. Digital Vision/ Thinkstock

Light reflecting makeup is really pretty neat. When you compare it to conventional makeup, it's like using clever camouflage instead of a blanket to conceal less than perfect skin. They both do the job, but light reflecting makeup blends somewhat better because it uses tiny mineral particles like crushed pearls, titanium dioxide and mica to reflect light away from dark spots, wrinkles and blemishes. Think of all those particles as thousands of minute, flesh-colored prisms that fill wrinkles and mirror the appearance of your undamaged skin across imperfections (we've all got them), making them invisible -- or at least much less noticeable. If this sounds like science fiction, don't be fooled. The movie "Predator" notwithstanding, this stuff really works. You can find light reflecting technology in lots of cosmetic products on the market these days, like foundation, pressed powder, concealer, hand lotion, primers and moisturizers.

Light reflecting products, also called light diffusers, perform their wizardry using crushed or micronized minerals. Micronized mineral preparations are milled or ground very fine to provide more subtle coverage than crushed mineral products. Both will reflect light well. The results have been compared to the look of a softening filter on a camera lens for reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, dark under eye circles, blemishes, age spots, freckles and redness.

Advertisement

Light reflecting makeup gives skin an even, luminous finish that looks natural and vibrant without appearing shiny or greasy. It may also contain fewer preservatives, fillers and fragrances than the cosmetics you're used to. Follow us to the next page for tips on how to apply light reflecting mineral makeup.