Eye Makeup
Eye makeup can enhance your features or make a dramatic statement. Get tips and advice on eye makeup.
Do your eyes have it? Creating the perfect "come hither" look doesn't have to be difficult -- you just have to know what to do to get it.
By Jill Jaracz
Mascara is a makeup bag essential, whether you want a natural look or want to go all out. But how does such a simple item extend your lashes out to infinity?
Do you yearn for the look of Daisy from "The Great Gatsby"? Get the scoop on flapper glam so you can replicate it yourself.
If the eyes are the windows to the soul, then the eyelashes are the curtains adorning those spectacular windows, so it's important to show them off in the right way.
By Sara Elliott
It's easy to get stuck in an rut with your eye shadow. But you shouldn't be afraid to break out of mundane hues to add some pigmented flash to your peepers!
By Bambi Turner
Hazel eyes have a little something extra Ã¢â‚¬â€œ a multitude of colors visible at one time. And a multitude of eyeshadows will complement them too.
Just two percent of the world population has blue eyes. If you fall into that unique group, show off your baby blues with the right shadow!
Brown-eyed girls need colorful shadows to make their eyes really pop. Which shades are best and how should you apply it?
If the windows to your soul are dark brown, then there are certain eyeshadow colors that will complement your peepers best. But you have to find out what other colors are hiding in your eyes first.
If you're one of the lucky ones with green eyes, then you already have a beautiful start to stunning eyes. But the right eyeshadow shades can bring out your eyes even more.
By Sara Elliott
Looking for a way spice up your look? Shake things up with a bold and sexy new eyeshadow color -- think purples, oranges, pastels and golds! They're all the rage this season.
So you want long, luscious lashes but have no idea what type of false lashes are for you? We'll tell you all about them.
Trying to catch someone's eye? Long lashes can help attract attention, but achieving the look you want can be difficult. Luckily, applying single eyelashes isn't as hard as you might think!
By Jill Jaracz
Not everyone is born with long, thick, fluttery eyelashes, but that doesn't mean you can't have them anyway. Lengthy lashes that rival those of even the most gorgeous celebs can be yours in just a few simple steps.
A smoky eye can look gorgeous when downplayed: subtle, well-blended, neutral. But what if you're looking to take things up a notch? How do you bolden the smoky look you love with color, definition and maybe even some sparkle?
By Julia Layton
In the words of the immortal Elle Woods (of "Legally Blonde" fame), "Why let someone else do for you what you can do yourself -- except in the case of eyebrow maintenance." Truer words may never have been spoken.
To the unfamiliar, eye makeup tools can look more like torture instruments than anything else. But as any beauty expert will tell you, the tools you use to apply your makeup are just as important as the makeup itself. How should you stock your kit?
By Julia Layton
The smoky eye is not a look to be worn with a sundress. It's heavy, sultry and surprisingly easy to pull off if you have the right tools and a little patience. What's the trick to smoldering eyes?
By Julia Layton
These eye makeup tips will make passersby do a double take. Get the secret to flawless eyes with these eye makeup tips.