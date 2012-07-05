5 Tips for Choosing Pigmented Eye Shadows

Wearing the same color from head-to-toe is almost always a fashion don't. Instead of choosing pigmented shadows that match your outfit exactly, look for colors that complement your clothing without going overboard. Not sure where to start? Look for minor accent colors in your clothing, such as a pink pinstripe in your shirt, then choose a pigment in the same shade of pink. Another option is to select a shadow in the same color family as your clothing, but in a slightly different shade. For example, pair a bright purple dress with a shimmery violet or soft lavender shadow to create a coordinated, pulled-together style.

If you simply must match your eye shadow to your outfit, keep the rest of your makeup light and neutral in order to maintain a balanced look.

