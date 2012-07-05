5 Tips for Choosing Pigmented Eye Shadows

The right pigmented hue can really enhance your peepers.
Looking for an eye shadow that offers some serious color? Tired of applying layer after layer of makeup and still not getting the results you're looking for? Swap your old-school eye shadow for a highly-pigmented product. Available in both loose and pressed powder formulas, these eye-catching eye shadows contain a high concentration of color pigments, with fewer fillers and binders than traditional products. That means that with just a single sweep of your makeup brush, you can make eyes stand out, and concoct fierce, fashionable looks that people will notice. Pigmented eye shadows are also highly blendable, allowing you to release your inner artist and create those custom colors you crave. Before you hit the makeup counter, check out these five tips that will help you choose the right pigmented eye shadows.
Advertisement