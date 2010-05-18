10 Signs You're Turning into Bridezilla

" " Be remembered as a beautiful bride, not as bridezilla. See pictures of Type A brides. iStockphoto.com /Snowleopard1

Weddings can be stressful -- we get it. You want everything to be perfect, and most brides like to call the shots when it comes to their special day. But if your lifelong best friend resigned from her post as maid of honor, and the 7-year-old flower girl is breaking out in hives from the stress of throwing petals at your feet, you need to take a step back. You've entered bridezilla territory.

There's help for you yet. We've compiled a list of 10 signs that you're turning into a bridezilla. If any of these are at all applicable to you, or they sound like something you'd consider doing, re-evaluate your priorities. Wedding planning should be fun, after all.

First, we'll tell you why insisting on the best of everything could be bringing out the worst in you.