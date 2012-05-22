Eyelash Strips vs. Individual Lashes: Which is right for me?

" " False eyelashes used to be reserved for models and actresses -- but not anymore. They've gone mainstream. iStockphoto/ Thinkstock

Mascara is often the "desert island" makeup of choice -- as in the one item a woman would want if she was stranded. Defined eyelashes frame and draw attention to the eyes while waking up the entire face, but, these days, adding false lashes is becoming another alternative to using mascara alone.

Even though false eyelashes have been around for decades, they have often been reserved for actresses and models and as special occasion accent pieces. Retail eyelash bars and elaborate home kits have been increasing in popularity as an option for weekend wear and even, for some, as a daily part of a makeup routine, but they can still be intimidating to apply. Some of us may still wonder if we can even pull them off without looking overdone.

We'll look at two options for donning long, fluttery lashes and suggest some ways to give them a try before adhering them to your eyes.