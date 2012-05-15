How to Apply Single Eyelashes in 5 Steps

" " Applying single eyelashes might at first seem intimidating, but you can't argue with the results! iStockphoto/ Thinkstock

You've been trying to achieve the long, lustrous lash look, but mascara just doesn't give you celebrity-length eyelashes. That's because many celebs indulge in eyelash extensions, which enhance your natural eyelashes without the need for mascara. Unlike regular false lashes that attach to your eyelid in a solid strip that only lasts a day, single eyelash extensions made from Mink, silk or synthetic materials can last much longer. Depending on the brand you buy, you can wear them anywhere from one to two weeks or one to two months.

What's the price of such beauty? You can get them professionally done, which can cost you a few hundred dollars, or you can buy a kit and do them yourself. Much like dyeing your hair at home, there's a caveat emptor: It may take a little while to get the hang of applying them, and really tricky cases do need the hand of a professional. That being said, you can follow these steps to help you through the learning curve.

