How to Apply Strip Eyelashes in 3 Steps

It's easy to apply false lashes.
It's easy to apply false lashes.
Long, thick, false eyelashes aren't new to the makeup scene. In fact, they made their debut gracing the lids of the beautiful Seena Owen in the 1916 D.W. Griffith film "Intolerance." To make her appear more alluring, Griffith had Owen wear the first set of false eyelashes, so that when she gazed down, her lashes would flutter on her cheek.

After that, false lashes added appeal and mystery to some of the world's biggest movie stars. In the 1940s, they became available to the general public, and by the 1960s strip lashes had become very popular, thanks to model Twiggy and her "dark eyes" look. Today, they're sold and applied in much the same way as back in the '40s.

These days, most people who don fake lashes use full, or strip, lashes made of either real human hair or synthetic fibers. Some are made to look natural (only better) while others involve more dramatic materials, like feathers, but they all involve fluttery lashes attached to a thin strip that adheres to the eyelid.

Another technique is called "lash by lash," where you adhere individual false lashes one by one to your own individual lashes to make them longer. But this process is more complicated, expensive and time-consuming than using strip lashes.

Strip lashes are easy to apply -- it only takes three simple steps. Ready to mimic the stars and add more oomph to your batting eyelids? Let's get started!

Steps for Applying Strip Eyelashes

You can pick up strip eyelashes at most drug stores, grocery stores or almost any place that sells makeup. They typically come in individual pairs or sets of five or 10, with or without adhesive. If you plan to make them a regular part of your beauty routine you can even buy them in bulk packages of 50 or more.

Before you begin, make sure your eyelids and lashes are clean and free of any makeup, which could make it harder for the glue to stick. A good scrub with face wash and eye makeup remover should do the trick.

Next, follow these steps to get them on.

Step 1: Measure and cut the lash

Strip eyelashes are one size fits all. They're made to be longer than you'll need, so you have to cut them to the right length. To get the perfect length for your lids, hold the strip lash up to your eyelid as if you're about to apply it to determine how much to cut off. Then use scissors to trim it to the right size.

Step 2: Apply Adhesive

Place a small, thin ribbon of eyelash glue or eyelash adhesive along the band of the lash. Wait until it becomes tacky (not drippy). To make sure you don't use too much adhesive, use a toothpick to apply the glue to the strip lash.

Step 3: Apply the Lash

Use one hand to hold down your lid, and the other hand to press the strip to the base of your lashes. Use tweezers or a toothpick to help nudge it into place and press it to the lid with your finger until it sticks. Voila! You now have beautifully long lashes that you can make even bigger with a few coats of mascara.

