The Friendship Star quilt block is a simple yet lovely design that allows for great variation with fabrics. You can find it along with several other star-themed quilt blocks on the Hearts, Bars & Shooting Stars quilt design. Download the Friendship Star quilt block as a PDF to print out the pattern. You'll need to enlarge the quilt block at 125%.
To make the Friendship Star quilt block:
Advertisement
Cut:
A: Cut 8, and cut 8 from background fabric. B: Cut 1.
Advertisement
Stitch:
Stitch A to background A; make 8. Stitch an AA to AA, matching fabrics. Stitch AA to other side, matching unlike fabrics. Make 2. Stitch AA to B, matching unlike fabrics, then stitch AA to other side of B, matching unlike fabrics. Stitch rows together to complete block.
Like this quilt pattern? Use it to make the Friendship quilt pattern. Done with this quilt block? Check out the other designs on the Hearts, Bars & Shooting Stars quilt design.
Not what you're looking for? Try these:
- Love the star theme? Check out our Star Quilt Patterns.
- Find a quilt you love on our Quilt Designs page.
- Flip through our Quilt Blocks to find one for your next quilting project.
- Learn How to Quilt or brush up on the basics with our refresher course.
Advertisement
ABOUT THE QUILT DESIGNER:
Mimi Shimp offers quilting classes both nationally and in Las Vegas, where she owns her own quilting business, Quiltime. She is the author of Twelve Days of Christmas, Stolen Moments, The Garden Club, Hearthside Hangings, More Hearthside Hangings, and numerous patterns. Her quilts have been featured in Quilting Today and The Quilter magazines. Shimp also designs and makes quilt samples for quilting fabric manufacturers.
Advertisement