The Friendship Star (Variation) Quilt Block is from the Traditional Treasures Quilt Design. The central figure of this block is the four-pointed star. Download the Friendship Star (Variation) Quilt Block as a PDF to print out the pattern. You'll need to enlarge the quilt block at 125%.
To make the Friendship Star (Variation) Quilt Block:
Cut:
A: Cut 8, and cut 8 from contrasting fabric. B: Cut 4, and cut 4 from contrasting fabric. C: Cut 1.
Stitch:
Stitch A to contrast A; make 8. Stitch AA to AA, matching unlike fabrics, to make 4-patch; make 4. Stitch B to contrast B; make 4. Stitch 4-patch to BB; stitch 4-patch to other side of BB. Make 2. Stitch BB to C; stitch BB to other side of C (make sure contrast B's are next to C). Sew rows together to complete block. Be sure to pay attention to placement of contrast B's when stitching rows together.
