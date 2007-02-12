" " Treasures Quilt Designs ©2007 Publications International, Ltd. The Friendship Star (Variation) Quilt Block is

The Friendship Star (Variation) Quilt Block is from the Traditional Treasures Quilt Design. The central figure of this block is the four-pointed star. Download the Friendship Star (Variation) Quilt Block as a PDF to print out the pattern. You'll need to enlarge the quilt block at 125%.

To make the Friendship Star (Variation) Quilt Block:

Cut:

A: Cut 8, and cut 8 from contrasting fabric. B: Cut 4, and cut 4 from contrasting fabric. C: Cut 1.

Stitch:

Stitch A to contrast A; make 8. Stitch AA to AA, matching unlike fabrics, to make 4-patch; make 4. Stitch B to contrast B; make 4. Stitch 4-patch to BB; stitch 4-patch to other side of BB. Make 2. Stitch BB to C; stitch BB to other side of C (make sure contrast B's are next to C). Sew rows together to complete block. Be sure to pay attention to placement of contrast B's when stitching rows together.

